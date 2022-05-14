100 years ago

May 14, 1922

CONWAY -- The program for the commencement exercised at Central College, to be inaugurated with the sermon at the First Baptist church Sunday, May 21, has been completed by D.S. Campbell, president. Dr. J. R. G. White, pastor of the First Baptist Church, North Little Rock, will deliver the baccalaureate sermon. The sermon will be delivered by the Rev. R. M. Jennings of Russellville.

50 years ago

May 14, 1972

FAYETTEVILLE -- A drawing of the University of Arkansas's Old Main appeared in the campus paper recently with the slogan "Old Main ... Love It and Leave It (As It Is)". The phrase could become a rallying cry for a growing number of students, alumni and history buffs who are upset with the school's plan to strip the building's interior and put modern classrooms inside.

25 years ago

May 14, 1997

• At least 26 battered women's shelters across Arkansas must learn how to survive the demand for less government. Beginning July 1, the state no longer plans to spend Social Services Block Grant money on the shelters. The director of a Little Rock shelter said abused women won't be turned away, but shelters may have to reduce the hours of their employees and find savings in areas like food and utilities."We can't even believe it," said Barbara Niess, executive director of Advocates for Battered Women in Little Rock. "We don't know where the women are going to end up being." State officials said they've had to make some tough decisions in recent weeks after learning the federal government is reducing its Social Services Block Grant funding for Arkansas from about $7.8 million to $7.2 million. While some of the cuts remain in the works, directors of battered women's shelters just now are getting word that the $347,000 they received during the past fiscal year won't be renewed.

10 years ago

May 14, 2012

CONWAY -- Bicyclists in Conway can pedal for prizes and ride with the mayor this week. In support of Bike to Work Week, the Conway Commuter Cup Challenge begins today and ends Friday. Businesses and individual cyclists can compete for prizes by reporting the miles they bicycle to work or on errands. For a fresh start to Friday's business day, cyclists will pedal to Simon Park next to City Hall for Bike to Breakfast, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. A group ride including Mayor Tab Townsell will set out for this light meal from the west Conway Wal-Mart, 3900 Dave Ward Drive, at 7:30 a.m. Organizer Ralph McKenna says there will be coffee, juice and pastries in the park.