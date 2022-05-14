Program to feature Arkansans

Area women will appear on the 400 Years of African American History Federal Commission's STRONGER THAN online project at 6 p.m. Sunday. The national observance will be available at https://smogomedia.live.

The community is invited to join the commission for STRONGER THAN, a 2022 celebration of women from history through today who have and continue to overcome challenges and obstacles in spite of their circumstances, according to a news release.

Arkansas women, along with more than 350 others from around the nation will participate in the project. The women taped sessions and held signs to indicate issues they are "STRONGER THAN."

Arkansas participants and their "STRONGER THAN" signs include Agnolia Gay -- My Self Doubt; Sybil Hampton, Ed.D -- I Ever Dreamed; Elizabeth Eckford, a member of the Little Rock 9 -- Injustice; Robin White -- Victimization; Briana Johnson -- What They Said; Evangela Jackson -- Disappointments; Reven Gardner -- Trials; Ivory Perry -- My Fears; Lisa Murray -- My Fears; and Jeanette Townsend -- Slow Weight Loss.

Postings are being made Wednesday and Friday of individual women and their testimonies, however all the women can be seen Sunday.

More details are available at www.400yaahc.gov.