Rogers girl, 16, arrested in shooting

BENTONVILLE -- A 16-year-old girl was arrested Thursday and accused of being an accomplice in a drive-by shooting.

Jennifer Mancia of Rogers is charged as an adult with attempted capital murder, terroristic acts, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and engaging in violent criminal activity.

Benton County Circuit Judge Tom Smith set her bail at $200,000. Mancia is being held in the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center.

Mancia was arrested in connection with a March shooting in Rogers, according to court documents.

Rogers police responded at 12:12 a.m. March 16 to 1024 W. Hendrix St. and found several spent .45-caliber shell casings in the middle of the street, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The house had been hit by multiple rounds from a firearm, the affidavit states.

At least four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Three others have been charged in the incident. Efrain Olvera, 17, and Luis Ramirez, 17, both of Rogers, are charged as adults with a terroristic act, attempted capital murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and engaging in violent group activity. Diego Ramirez, 18, also of Rogers, faces the same charges. The three have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Rogers police obtained videos of a blue Honda Civic in the area during the shooting. Detectives saw a blue Honda Civic in the area on the same day of the incident, and spoke with Mancia, who was the driver; she told police she was in the area during the time of the shooting, the affidavit states.