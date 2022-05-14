ROGERS HERITAGE 1, FAYETTEVILLE 0

Rogers Heritage (6-5-2) defeated Fayetteville (13-6-2) in the day's first quarterfinal to advance to the semifinals.

In the seventh minute, Ceasar Banuelos took control of a rebounded shot from outside the 18-yard box and scored to put Rogers Heritage ahead 1-0.

In the 13th minute, Fayetteville had a flurry of shots but each were blocked by Heritage defenders.

The War Eagles spent the large majority of the second half defending their own goal. Goalkeeper Nico Moreno made multiple key saves -- including a diving save in the 60th minute -- to keep his shutout intact and secure the win.