GOLF

3 Razorbacks earn SEC nods

University of Arkansas golfers Luke Long and Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira were named as second-team All-SEC selections Friday, while Wil Gibson earned the school's spot on the SEC Community Service team.

Fernandez de Oliveira, a junior from Argentina, won the Jackson T. Stephens Cup and notched five top-10 finishes in his first year as a Razorback after transferring from TCU. His 70.89 stroke average ranks third on the UA's single-season list. The top-ranked amateur in South America, he ranks 45th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. The winner of the South America Amateur title, he has been selected to represent Team International at the Arnold Palmer Cup this summer.

Long, a senior from Fayetteville, won the Blessings College Invitational in his first event with the Razorbacks after transferring from Houston. The team leader with four eagles, 104 birdies and 10 rounds in the 60s, Long earned the third all-conference selection of his career.

A junior from Jonesboro who graduated this spring, Gibson is the first Razorback to win the SEC Community Service Award three times. He volunteered with the Salvation Army and was involved in community engagement in Northwest Arkansas dealing with integrity wealth capital and finances.

The Razorbacks will participate in the 54-hole NCAA Columbus (Ohio) Regional starting Monday.

-- Tom Murphy