Stricker maintains lead; Daly D’Q

GOLF

Stricker maintains lead; Daly DQ'd

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Steve Stricker shot a 4-under 68 to maintain a two-stroke lead Friday over Scott McCarron and Padraig Harrington in the second round of the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.

Stricker, who has won and finished second the last two trips to Greystone Golf & Country Club, is continuing his comeback from a health scare that landed him in the hospital for nearly two weeks last year.

He had only his first bogey of the tournament on the par 5 fifth hole but never lost his lead. He was at 11-under 133.

"The three-putt kind of put a little skid into my round really quick," said Stricker, who was captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year. "But all in all, I did a lot of good things and played out of the fairway a lot and was able to give myself some good looks, so it was another good day."

McCarron shot a 65, and Harrington had a 66.

John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) was disqualified for failing to sign his scorecard after a 72. He had opened with a 68.

World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els was three shots back after his second straight 68. Els finished with a birdie after bogeying a pair of par 3s, Nos. 4 and 17.

Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is tied in eighth place at 6-under 138. Duke turned in a 69 for the second day in a row. Glen Day (Little Rock) is at 5-under 139. Day shot a 70 on Friday.