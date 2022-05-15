5A SOFTBALL: Benton bashes way back to finals

HOT SPRINGS -- The Benton Lady Panthers have shrugged off the distractions this season and have embraced the high expectations.

Benton capped a three-game run through the Class 5A state softball tournament with a 10-0 five-inning win over Van Buren on Saturday in the semifinals at Majestic Park.

The Lady Panthers (30-0), the defending state champions, will take a 63-game winning streak into next week's championship game against Greene County Tech at the Benton Athletic Complex. State championship dates and times will be announced by the Arkansas Activities Association today.

"Last year was just playing and having fun," Benton Coach Heidi Cox said. "It just carried over after winning a championship and having so much fun. This year we've had some adversity on and off the field, and hit some speed bumps. These girls have overcome a lot."

On Saturday, Benton recorded its 18th shutout of the season with left-hander Elana Scott pitching a no-hitter.

"Our ultimate goal is to take one game at a time when we got to the playoffs because nobody cares about your record when you get there," Cox said. "Towards the end, we talked a little bit about pressure and how it's not there, it's not real. It's something to be honored about. This week at practice we talked about it, let's enjoy that."

Scott is part of the 1-2 pitching punch for the Lady Panthers with Scott, a senior, combining with Alyssa Houston, a junior, with the two splitting starts and innings almost half and half during the season. They've allowed 21 runs in 31 games with three of those in a 4-3 win over rival Bryant in a nonconference game last week and three by 6A-West champion Bentonville in three wins this season.

On Saturday, Scott also paced Benton at the plate, knocking in 4 runs with 2 singles and a double, and scoring 3 runs.

Scott reached on an error with one out in the first inning and scored on Houston's single. Houston scored on a base hit by Gracie Redmont for a 2-0 lead.

Benton added three runs in the third with Aubree Goodnight driving in Scott and Houston, who had singled. Addison Davis followed with a run-scoring single for a 5-0 lead.

The Lady Panthers added a single run in the fourth inning on Scott's single that scored Shelby Samples, who had tripled.

Benton scored four runs in the fifth with Scott driving in three on a bases-loaded double down the left-field line. Houston followed with a run-scoring single.

Oddly, Scott said it's neither pitching nor hitting that she enjoys the most.

"Honestly, I love base running," Scott said. "You've got to be a good hitter to run the bases."

Van Buren (20-7) lost catcher Ashlyn Michael when she was hit on the wrist by a pitch in the first inning right after the Lady Pointers had given up two unearned runs on a line drive into the outfield in the top of the inning.

"It was a hard ball and you knew it was going to tail away," Van Buren Coach Andy Williams said. "Then we lose one of our top hitters, our catcher and a team leader. They hit some ground balls between us. They hit the ball but when we had a chance to get an out, it was a little bit here or there. You just can't give them anything."

GREENE COUNTY TECH 9, SHERIDAN 1

Greene County Tech advanced to the championship with a convincing win in the second semifinal.

The Lady Eagles (27-4) scored three runs with two outs in the second inning to take control early.

Base hits by Karley Burrow, Zoie Reynolds and Kylie Stokes, coupled with an error that allowed Brie Sage to reach, led to the 3-0 lead.

Carleigh Hollis, Marley Speer and Burrow scored to open the third inning for a 6-0 cushion.

Stokes slugged a two-run home run in the fifth for an 8-0 lead.

Sheridan (23-6) scored in the seventh inning.