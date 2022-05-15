ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Argenta theater opens season with ‘Memphis’





Argenta season

The Judy Kohn Tenenbaum Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock, opens its 12th season, July 20-30 with "Memphis, the Musical" (music by David Bryan, lyrics by Bryan and Joe DiPietro, book by DiPietro). The show is loosely based on the story of Memphis disc jockey Dewey Phillips, one of the first white DJs to play Black music in the 1950s. The production was originally scheduled for the summer of 2020 but was knocked out by the covid-19 pandemic.

The rest of the lineup, consisting entirely of musicals:

◼️ Dec. 7-17: "White Christmas" (music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, book by David Ives and Paul Blake, based on the 1954 film)

◼️ Feb. 22-March 4: "The Producers," music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, book by Brooks and Thomas Meehan, based on Brooks' 1968 film

◼️ April 19-29: Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella"

A six-show season pass is $160; a three-show Season Flex Pass is $80. Visit argentacommunitytheater.org.

The theater plans to open its new educational facility, the ACT Annex, 315 Main St., in October, with plans to stage two dinner-theater-style productions there: "Driving Miss Daisy" by Alfred Uhry, Oct. 20-29, and Beth Henley's "Crimes of the Heart," May 11-20, 2023.

The annex, the name of which the theater will announce in the fall, will also be home to its summer program, ACTing UP, starting in 2023. The three-week camp for students in grades 3-12 will culminate in a production of "Disney's Moana, Jr."

Rep auditions

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St., Little Rock, will hold local auditions for its 2022-23 season, by appointment, for performers of all ethnic and racial backgrounds 18 and older, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and May 22.

Actors should prepare a very brief contemporary monologue "that showcases humor" and a brief classic or music theater song (for "Guys & Dolls") and/or a pop or rock song (for "Little Shop of Horrors"). Provide a head shot, resume and sheet music in the correct key for the accompanist.

Auditions are for the following four productions, listed with their rehearsal periods and production dates:

◼️ Neil Simon's "Laughter on the 23rd Floor," rehearsals start Sept. 6, runs Sept. 27-Oct. 15 with a possible extension to Oct. 23

◼️ "Guys & Dolls," rehearsals start Nov. 1, runs Nov. 29-Dec. 31 with a possible extension to Jan. 8

◼️ "Little Shop of Horrors," rehearsals start March 3, runs April 4-30, with a possible extension to May 7

◼️ "Clyde's" by Lynn Nottage, rehearsals start May 16, 2023, runs June 6-25, 2023

Visit TheRep.org/work-with-us/auditions for a character breakdown list.

To schedule an appointment, email casting@therep.org, putting "2022/23 Season Local Auditions" in the subject line. The holding room is on the theater's third floor. Covid-19 protocols require social distancing, wearing masks to enter the theater and proof of up-to-date covid-19 vaccination upon casting.



