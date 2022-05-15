Arkansas covid cases up by 219 on Saturday; hospitalizations decrease slightly

Covid-19 cases were still on the rise in Arkansas on Saturday, but hospitals reported fewer patients with the illness, and no new deaths were recorded, per Arkansas Department of Health data.





There were 219 new cases of covid-19 on Saturday, 55 fewer than Friday's increase, but 18 more than the May 7 increase. Arkansas has seen a total of 838,470 cases since March 2020.

Active, or currently infectious cases, reached 2,519 Saturday, an increase of 136 from Friday and the highest total since March 9. The state added 533 active cases in the week from May 7 to Saturday, according to Health Department data.

Since mid-March, Arkansas hospitals are not required to report their numbers of covid-19 patients to the Health Department on weekends and holidays. However, some hospitals continue to report, and Saturday's data showed slight decreases for the second day in a row.

The number of Arkansans hospitalized with the coronavirus was 47 Saturday, four fewer than Friday, and 19 patients were in intensive care, two fewer than Friday.

Ten patients were on ventilators for the second day in a row, still tied with the number on April 26 for the lowest since May 17, 2020.

On Saturday, 1,703 covid-19 vaccines were distributed, 114 more than Friday, and 3,256 Arkansans reached full vaccination status between April 30 and Saturday, according to Health Department data.











The department recorded no new deaths of the coronavirus for the second day in a row. The state's death toll remained at 11,415.

The national death toll from covid-19 reached 1 million last week by the counts of some groups including the American Hospital Association and the American Medical Association. President Joe Biden called it a "tragic milestone" Thursday at an international covid-19 summit and ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff.