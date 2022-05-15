ARKANSAS TRAVELERS SCHEDULE
All times Central
MAY
DATE;OPPONENT;TIME/RESULT
15;at San Antonio;2:05 p.m.
16;Off
17;NW Arkansas;6:35 p.m.
18;NW Arkansas;6:35 p.m.
19;NW Arkansas;6:35 p.m.
20;NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.
21;NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.
22;NW Arkansas;1:35 p.m.
23;Off
24;Amarillo;6:35 p.m.
25;Amarillo;6:35 p.m.
26;Amarillo;6:35 p.m.
27;Amarillo;7:05 p.m.
28;Amarillo;7:05 p.m.
29;Amarillo;5:35 p.m.
30;Off
31;at Springfield;6:35 p.m.
JUNE
1;at Springfield;6:35 p.m.
2;at Springfield;7:05 p.m.
3;at Springfield;7:05 p.m.
4;at Springfield;6:35 p.m.
5;at Springfield;5:35 p.m.
6;Off
7;Wichita;6:35 p.m.
8;Wichita;6:35 p.m.
9;Wichita;6:35 p.m.
10;Wichita;7:05 p.m.
11;Wichita;5:35 p.m.
12;Wichita;1:35 p.m.
13;Off
14;at NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.
15;at NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.
16;at NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.
17;at NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.
18;at NW Arkansas;6:05 p.m.
19;at NW Arkansas;2:05 p.m.
20;Off
21;Frisco;6:35 p.m.
22;Frisco;6:35 p.m.
23;Frisco;6:35 p.m.
24;Frisco;7:05 p.m.
25;Frisco;7:05 p.m.
26;Frisco;1:35 p.m.
27;Off
28;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.
29;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.
30;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.
JULY
1;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.
2;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.
3;at Tulsa;6:05 p.m.
4;Springfield;5:35 p.m.
5;Off
6;Springfield;12:05 p.m.
7;Springfield;6:35 p.m.
8;Springfield;7:05 p.m.
9;Springfield;7:05 p.m.
10;Springfield;1:35 p.m.
11;Off
12;at Wichita;7:05 p.m.
13;at Wichita;12:05 p.m.
14;at Wichita;7:05 p.m.
15;at Wichita;7:05 p.m.
16;at Wichita;6:05 p.m.
17;at Wichita;1:05 p.m.
18;Off
19;Off
20;Off
21;Off
22;Frisco;7:05 p.m.
23;Frisco;7:05 p.m.
24;Frisco;1:35 p.m.
25;Off
26;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.
27;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.
28;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.
29;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.
30;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.
31;at Tulsa;1:05 p.m.
AUGUST
1;Off
2;Midland;6:35 p.m.
3;Midland;6:35 p.m.
4;Midland;6:35 p.m.
5;Midland;7:05 p.m.
6;Midland;7:05 p.m.
7;Midland;1:35 p.m.
8;Off
9;NW Arkansas;6:35 p.m.
10;NW Arkansas;6:35 p.m.
11;NW Arkansas;6:35 p.m.
12;NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.
13;NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.
14;NW Arkansas;1:35 p.m.
15;Off
16;at Springfield;6:35 p.m.
17;at Springfield;6:35 p.m.
18;at Springfield;7:05 p.m.
19;at Springfield;7:05 p.m.
20;at Springfield;6:35 p.m.
21;at Springfield;1:35 p.m.
22;Off
23;Tulsa;6:35 p.m.
24;Tulsa;6:35 p.m.
25;Tulsa;6:35 p.m.
26;Tulsa;7:05 p.m.
27;Tulsa;7:05 p.m.
28;Tulsa;1:35 p.m.
29;Off
30;at Midland;TBD
31;at Midland;TBD
SEPTEMBER
1;at Midland;TBD
2;at Midland;TBD
3;at Midland;TBD
4;at Midland;TBD
5;Off
6;at Amarillo;TBD
7;at Amarillo;TBD
8;at Amarillo;TBD
9;at Amarillo;TBD
10;at Amarillo;TBD
11;at Amarillo;TBD
12;Off
13;Corpus Christi;6:35 p.m.
14;Corpus Christi;6:35 p.m.
15;Corpus Christi;6:35 p.m.
16;Corpus Christi;7:05 p.m.
17;Corpus Christi;7:05 p.m.
18;Corpus Christi;1:35 p.m.