Arkansas Travelers schedule

Today at 1:57 a.m.

All times Central

MAY

DATE;OPPONENT;TIME/RESULT

15;at San Antonio;2:05 p.m.

16;Off

17;NW Arkansas;6:35 p.m.

18;NW Arkansas;6:35 p.m.

19;NW Arkansas;6:35 p.m.

20;NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.

21;NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.

22;NW Arkansas;1:35 p.m.

23;Off

24;Amarillo;6:35 p.m.

25;Amarillo;6:35 p.m.

26;Amarillo;6:35 p.m.

27;Amarillo;7:05 p.m.

28;Amarillo;7:05 p.m.

29;Amarillo;5:35 p.m.

30;Off

31;at Springfield;6:35 p.m.

JUNE

1;at Springfield;6:35 p.m.

2;at Springfield;7:05 p.m.

3;at Springfield;7:05 p.m.

4;at Springfield;6:35 p.m.

5;at Springfield;5:35 p.m.

6;Off

7;Wichita;6:35 p.m.

8;Wichita;6:35 p.m.

9;Wichita;6:35 p.m.

10;Wichita;7:05 p.m.

11;Wichita;5:35 p.m.

12;Wichita;1:35 p.m.

13;Off

14;at NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.

15;at NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.

16;at NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.

17;at NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.

18;at NW Arkansas;6:05 p.m.

19;at NW Arkansas;2:05 p.m.

20;Off

21;Frisco;6:35 p.m.

22;Frisco;6:35 p.m.

23;Frisco;6:35 p.m.

24;Frisco;7:05 p.m.

25;Frisco;7:05 p.m.

26;Frisco;1:35 p.m.

27;Off

28;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.

29;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.

30;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.

JULY

1;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.

2;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.

3;at Tulsa;6:05 p.m.

4;Springfield;5:35 p.m.

5;Off

6;Springfield;12:05 p.m.

7;Springfield;6:35 p.m.

8;Springfield;7:05 p.m.

9;Springfield;7:05 p.m.

10;Springfield;1:35 p.m.

11;Off

12;at Wichita;7:05 p.m.

13;at Wichita;12:05 p.m.

14;at Wichita;7:05 p.m.

15;at Wichita;7:05 p.m.

16;at Wichita;6:05 p.m.

17;at Wichita;1:05 p.m.

18;Off

19;Off

20;Off

21;Off

22;Frisco;7:05 p.m.

23;Frisco;7:05 p.m.

24;Frisco;1:35 p.m.

25;Off

26;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.

27;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.

28;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.

29;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.

30;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.

31;at Tulsa;1:05 p.m.

AUGUST

1;Off

2;Midland;6:35 p.m.

3;Midland;6:35 p.m.

4;Midland;6:35 p.m.

5;Midland;7:05 p.m.

6;Midland;7:05 p.m.

7;Midland;1:35 p.m.

8;Off

9;NW Arkansas;6:35 p.m.

10;NW Arkansas;6:35 p.m.

11;NW Arkansas;6:35 p.m.

12;NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.

13;NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.

14;NW Arkansas;1:35 p.m.

15;Off

16;at Springfield;6:35 p.m.

17;at Springfield;6:35 p.m.

18;at Springfield;7:05 p.m.

19;at Springfield;7:05 p.m.

20;at Springfield;6:35 p.m.

21;at Springfield;1:35 p.m.

22;Off

23;Tulsa;6:35 p.m.

24;Tulsa;6:35 p.m.

25;Tulsa;6:35 p.m.

26;Tulsa;7:05 p.m.

27;Tulsa;7:05 p.m.

28;Tulsa;1:35 p.m.

29;Off

30;at Midland;TBD

31;at Midland;TBD

SEPTEMBER

1;at Midland;TBD

2;at Midland;TBD

3;at Midland;TBD

4;at Midland;TBD

5;Off

6;at Amarillo;TBD

7;at Amarillo;TBD

8;at Amarillo;TBD

9;at Amarillo;TBD

10;at Amarillo;TBD

11;at Amarillo;TBD

12;Off

13;Corpus Christi;6:35 p.m.

14;Corpus Christi;6:35 p.m.

15;Corpus Christi;6:35 p.m.

16;Corpus Christi;7:05 p.m.

17;Corpus Christi;7:05 p.m.

18;Corpus Christi;1:35 p.m.

