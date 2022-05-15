One person killed, 4 others wounded in California church shooting

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. — One person was killed and four others were critically wounded in a shooting Sunday at a Southern California church, authorities said.

The shooting happened at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

Deputies detained one person and recovered a weapon, the office said.

A fifth injured person suffered minor injuries, officials said.

All the victims were adults.

4:38 p.m.: Authorities: Multiple people shot at California church

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. — Multiple people were shot Sunday at a church in Southern California, authorities said.

The shooting happened at an unnamed church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

“We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved,” the office said.

No further details were immediately available.

Laguna Woods is a city of about 16,000 people located 50 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Many of the residents live at Laguna Woods Village, a sprawling 55-and-over community that dates back to the 1960s.

This story is developing.