BANKRUPTCY WATCH

ARKADELPHIA Lavar B. Eason, 1109 S. 13th St., May 10, 2022, Chapter 13.

BATESVILLE Carlton B. Wilson, P.O. Box 1855, May 11, 2022, Chapter 7.

BENTON Payton L. Dawson, 7307 Muscadine Road, May 6, 2022, Chapter 7.

BENTONVILLE Danny L. Howell, 14207 Mariano Road, May 9, 2022, Chapter 7.

Amanda D. Howell, 14207 Mariano Road, May 9, 2022, Chapter 7.

Micah Paul Lindsay, 1601 SW Stagecoach Road, Apt. 12, May 9, 2022, Chapter 13.

Derrick William Preziosi, 4100 S.W. Pointe Road, May 10, 2022, Chapter 7.

BOONEVILLE Sherry Lee Turner, 642 Logan Hall Road, May 11, 2022, Chapter 7.

BRYANT Sharon Walker, P.O. Box 116, May 6, 2022, Chapter 7.

Amy Susan Jones, 2506 Birdie Lane, May 9, 2022, Chapter 7.

CABOT Rikki Kristopher Norton, 171 Mahoney Loop, May 6, 2022, Chapter 7.

Linda Johnson, 1616 W. Roderweis Road, May 9, 2022, Chapter 7.

David Johnson, 1616 W. Roderweis Road, May 9, 2022, Chapter 7.

CHARLESTON Barton Taylor Woodson, 109 Jefferson Drive, May 5, 2022, Chapter 13.

Samantha Dale Woodson, 109 Jefferson Drive, May 5, 2022, Chapter 13.

CONWAY Jenette L. Hass, 3400 Appomatox Drive, May 5, 2022, Chapter 13.

Shanoa Criswell, 2200 Meadow Lake Road, Apt. 1704, May 5, 2022, Chapter 13.

Belinda J. Langel, 2395 Orchid Drive, May 6, 2022, Chapter 13.

Ramona Black, 4 Joes Lane Friendship Road, May 10, 2022, Chapter 13.

Nanesha Beard, 1835 Ott Memorial Drive, Apt. A17, May 11, 2022, Chapter 13.

CROSSETT Johnny Lee Ashford, 1259 Ark. 133 North, Apt. 2, May 10, 2022, Chapter 13.

DARDANELLE Angela Hicks, 10042 Hard Turn Lane, May 9, 2022, Chapter 13.

Julio N. Palacios, 306 S. Second St., May 11, 2022, Chapter 13.

DOVER Terry Allen Geater, 5510 Pine Hill Road, May 11, 2022, Chapter 13.

EARLE Juanita M. Washington, 1409 Fifth St., May 5, 2022, Chapter 13.

EL DORADO Deanna Chardae Henderson, 1203 Brookwood Drive, May 5, 2022, Chapter 7.

Deanna Chardae Henderson, 1203 Brookwood Drive, May 5, 2022, Chapter 7.

Kimberley Farris, 219 S. Smith Ave., May 11, 2022, Chapter 13.

EUDORA LaQuinda T. Alexander, 1462 Bayou St., May 11, 2022, Chapter 13.

FAYETTEVILLE Eric M. Poorman, 1522 N. Gregg Ave., May 11, 2022, Chapter 7.

FORT SMITH Katrina E. Jennings, 319 N. 47th St., May 9, 2022, Chapter 7.

Thomas A. Lang, 3002 S. 17th, May 10, 2022, Chapter 7.

Jessica Marie Archer, 1630 S. P. St., Unit B, May 11, 2022, Chapter 13.

GRADY Yolanda E. Williams, P.O. Box 232, May 10, 2022, Chapter 7.

HENSLEY Robert James Crabtree, 3601 Hensley Mail Route Road, May 11, 2022, Chapter 13.

Tracy Marie Crabtree, 3601 Hensley Mail Route Road, May 11, 2022, Chapter 13.

HOT SPRINGS Timothy Joe Korpi, 106 Barrett St., May 6, 2022, Chapter 13.

Trista Cook, 169 Cedar Heights Place, May 10, 2022, Chapter 13. John Edward Ray, 221 Orange St., May 11, 2022, Chapter 7.

Brandon Lee Griffith, 118 Kenwood, Apt. B, May 10, 2022, Chapter 7.

JACKSONVILLE Briana F. Winston, 613 Hill St., May 6, 2022, Chapter 13.

Kevin Ray Dennis, 4625 Rose Lane, May 9, 2022, Chapter 13.

Meagan V. Walsh, 913 Thompson St., May 11, 2022, Chapter 7.

KIRBY Larry Don O’Neal, 20 Haw Thicket Lane, May 11, 2022, Chapter 13.

Brigittie Deann O’Neal, 20 Haw Thicket Lane, May 11, 2022, Chapter 13.

LAVACA Joel Daniel Smith, 400 N. Ark. 253, May 11, 2022, Chapter 13.

Kimberly Marie Smith, 400 N. Ark. 253, May 11, 2022, Chapter 13.

LITTLE ROCK Tamera Lewis, 1801 LaBette Manor Drive, Apt. 4, May 5, 2022, Chapter 13.

Ricky Ward, 224 E. Seventh St., Apt. 501, May 5, 2022, Chapter 13. Nikisha D. Mosley, 2007 Vancouver Drive, May 5, 2022, Chapter 13.

Scott R. Farmer, 11900 Pleasant Ridge Road, Apt 1103, May 6, 2022, Chapter 13.

Laterika Carroll, 9924 Wilderness Road, May 6, 2022, Chapter 13. Melvin D. Green, 10123 Dobby Drive, May 6, 2022, Chapter 13.

Tericka Davenport, 10103 W. 20th St., Apt. B, May 9, 2022, Chapter 7. Dennis Hansberry, 7908 W. 32nd St., May 9, 2022, Chapter 13.

Theresa Butler-Hansberry, 7908 W. 32nd St., May 9, 2022, Chapter 13. Bridget Walls, 2 Eagle Nest Court, May 10, 2022, Chapter 13.

Donald R. Williams, 18 Rosemunn Drive, May 10, 2022, Chapter 13. Sharri Ann Martinez, 2201 S. Tyler St., May 10, 2022, Chapter 13.

Keilani M. Crutcher, 18 Fairmont Drive, May 10, 2022, Chapter 7.

Tara E. Smith, 3419 Dorset Drive, May 11, 2022, Chapter 7.

MABELVALE Sharon Kaye Seigrist, 7423 Barnes Drive, May 5, 2022, Chapter 13.

Sharon Kaye Seigrist, 7423 Barnes Drive, May 5, 2022, Chapter 13.

Lana Standridge, 23357 Bradley Drive, May 6, 2022, Chapter 7.

Jessie A. Shue, 17015 Linda Acres, May 10, 2022, Chapter 13.

Tajuana Braswell, 69 Angel Court, May 11, 2022, Chapter 13.

MARIANNA Willie M. Foreman, 1756 Lee 325, May 10, 2022, Chapter 13.

MARION Erica L. Irby, 88 Willow St., May 9, 2022, Chapter 13.

MC GEHEE Barbara J. Jackson, 605 Thompson St., May 6, 2022, Chapter 13.

Cammie J. Lee, 308 Church St., May 6, 2022, Chapter 13.

MONTICELLO Wanda McCray Lowe, 516 W. Jackson Ave., May 9, 2022, Chapter 7.

Desiree Daniels, 124 Western Circle, May 11, 2022, Chapter 13.

MORRILTON Katrina Garrett, 913 S. Bridge St., May 9, 2022, Chapter 7.

MOUNT HOLLY Marie A. Glover, 1361 McCall Road, May 5, 2022, Chapter 13.

MOUNTAIN HOME Steve P. Martin, 1309 Hallmark Circle, May 9, 2022, Chapter 13.

Steve P. Martin, 1309 Hallmark Circle, May 9, 2022, Chapter 13.

NEWPORT Amanda Kaye Half-acre, 2900 Marion Drive, Apt. 605, May 5, 2022, Chapter 7.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK Adell Wallace, 900 W. Scenic Drive, Apt. 109, May 9, 2022, Chapter 13.

Toni Pruss, 7413 Reed Road, May 10, 2022, Chapter 7.

Debra C. White, P.O. Box 17074, May 11, 2022, Chapter 7.

PARAGOULD Amber Dawn Love, 1101 Ridgeway St., May 6, 2022, Chapter 13.

Victoria Lee Tucker, 254 Greene 142 Road, May 9, 2022, Chapter 7.

PINE BLUFF Rickey Charles Howard, 2107 W. Saracen, May 5, 2022, Chapter 13.

DeMarcus Cornell Tolbert, 4220 W. Second Ave., May 5, 2022, Chapter 13.

Tabatha L. Baker, 3720 Miramar, Apt. 22, May 6, 2022, Chapter 13. Jasmaine Harris, 4203 W. 16th St., May 9, 2022, Chapter 7.

Hazel Evett Jackson, 3504 S. First St., May 9, 2022, Chapter 13.

Erica Fletcher, 4201 S. Cherry St., Apt. 203, May 9, 2022, Chapter 13. Joseph Glenn Perdue, 7590 Jed Road, May 9, 2022, Chapter 13. Brittany Nicole Shelton, 1401 Cottonwood St., May 11, 2022, Chapter 13.

POCAHONTAS Holly A. Casey, 1695 Bellview Road, May 6, 2022, Chapter 13.

John M. Casey, 1695 Bellview Road, May 6, 2022, Chapter 13.

ROGERS Gladys Harris, 314 E. Laura St., May 5, 2022, Chapter 13. Connor O’Brian Owens, 1409 West Brush Creek Drive, May 10, 2022, Chapter 13.

ROSSTON Anthony Dale, 1112 Nevada 131 Road, May 6, 2022, Chapter 7.

RUSSELLVILLE William Scott Ketcham, 801 E. G St., May 6, 2022, Chapter 7.

Kelsey Lynn Ketcham, 801 E. G St., May 6, 2022, Chapter 7.

Lillian Denise Rivers-Fries, 2206 S. Ithaca Cove, May 9, 2022, Chapter 13.

Lillian Denise Rivers-Fries, 2206 S. Ithaca Cove, May 9, 2022, Chapter 13.

Tony Eugene Kirkland, 225 S. Fairbanks Ave., May 11, 2022, Chapter 13.

SCRANTON Scottie Joe Henderson, 2790 Takalon Road, May 5, 2022, Chapter 7.

SEARCY Alan Esley Webber, 907 Randall Drive, May 6, 2022, Chapter 7.

Joseph Charles Kostreva, 115 Tanner Road, May 9, 2022, Chapter 7. Jimmy D. White, 110 S. First St., May 10, 2022, Chapter 13.

Clarissa D. White, 110 S. First St., May 10, 2022, Chapter 13.

SHERWOOD Aja Jones, 48 Parkridge Drive, May 5, 2022, Chapter 7.

Kerry L. Newburn, 8217 Bronco Lane, May 6, 2022, Chapter 13.

Derrick Bryant McKnight, Sr., 7810 Hayley Drive, May 10, 2022, Chapter 13.

Shatawna Miranda Pearce, 44 Sheraton Oaks Drive, May 10, 2022, Chapter 13.

SILOAM SPRINGS Leonardo Bongato Canastra, 2002 W. Jefferson St., May 5, 2022, Chapter 13.

Ninfa Delos Reyes Canastra, 2002 W. Jefferson St., May 5, 2022, Chapter 13.

Breanna R. Boyle, 2125 W. Howard St., May 7, 2022, Chapter 7.

STRONG Mary Beth Key, 200 End of the Road, May 11, 2022, Chapter 13.

STUTTGART Mark A. Gaither, 605 W. Third, May 6, 2022, Chapter 13.

TEXARKANA Vivian Phillips, 2420 Lavendar, May 6, 2022, Chapter 7.

WEST HELENA Markel A. Garner, 148 S. Ashlar, May 9, 2022, Chapter 13.

WILLIFORD Barbara S. Wess, 437 W. Ferguson, May 5, 2022, Chapter 7.

WYNNE Laurence Joseph Hylle, 1771 Ark. 193, May 6, 2022, Chapter 13.