Best-sellers

Fiction

1. DREAM TOWN by David Baldacci. The third book in the Archer series. Archer, Dash and Callahan search for a missing screenwriter who had a dead body turn up in her home.

2. RUN, ROSE, RUN by Dolly Parton and James Patterson. A singer-songwriter goes to Nashville seeking stardom but is followed by her dark past.

3. CITY ON FIRE by Don Winslow. Two rival crime families that control all of New England start a war against each other.

4. THE GOOD LEFT UNDONE by Adriana Trigiani. The matriarch of the Cabrelli family, who is near the end of her life, shares her mother's love story with her family.

5. SEA OF TRANQUILITY by Emily St. John Mandel. A detective investigating in the wilderness discovers that his actions might affect the timeline of the universe.

6. THE INVESTIGATOR by John Sandford. Letty Davenport, the adopted daughter of Lucas Davenport, looks into oil thefts in Texas.

7. THE PARIS APARTMENT by Lucy Foley. Jess has suspicions about her half-brother's neighbors when he goes missing.

8. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

9. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

10. WHAT HAPPENED TO THE BENNETTS by Lisa Scottoline. A brush with members of a drug-trafficking organization ushers a suburban family to go into the witness protection program.

Nonfiction

1. FINDING ME by Viola Davis. The multiple award-winning actress describes the difficulties she encountered before claiming her sense of self and achieving professional success.

2. THE PALACE PAPERS by Tina Brown. This follow-up to "The Diana Chronicles" details how the royal family re-invented itself after the death of Princess Diana.

3. UNMASKED by Paul Holes. A memoir by a former cold case investigator who worked on several notable cases, including identification of the Golden State Killer.

4. FREEZING ORDER by Bill Browder. The author of "Red Notice" tells his story of becoming Vladimir Putin's enemy by uncovering a $230 million tax refund scheme.

5. I'LL SHOW MYSELF OUT by Jessi Klein. A collection of comedic essays on motherhood and middle age by the Emmy Award-winning writer and producer.

6. FROM STRENGTH TO STRENGTH by Arthur C. Brooks. A columnist for The Atlantic espouses ways to shift priorities and habits to overcome waning abilities in later life.

7. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner. The leader of indie rock project Japanese Breakfast, who's the daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish-American father, describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

8. HELLO, MOLLY! by Molly Shannon with Sean Wilsey. The comedic actor shares stories of family tragedy and her years as a star of "Saturday Night Live."

9. PLAYING WITH MYSELF by Randy Rainbow. A memoir by the three-time Emmy-nominated comedian known for his online musical and political satires.

10. JUST TYRUS by Tyrus. A memoir by the pro wrestler and Fox News political commentator.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

3. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

4. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

5. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kol.

2. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

3. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

4. BLOODLANDS by Timothy Snyder.

5. THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE by Erik Larson.

Source: The New York Times