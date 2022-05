Boys high school baseball state tournament scores and schedule

BASEBALL

NOTE State finals will be May 19-21 at the Benton Athletic Complex. Times will be determined.

CLASS 6A

At Springdale

SATURDAY’S SEMIFINALS

Conway 10, Rogers Heritage 0 (5)

Bentonville 7, Springdale Har-Ber 3

CHAMPIONSHIP

Conway vs. Bentonville

CLASS 5A

At Hot Springs

SATURDAY’S SEMIFINALS

Van Buren 12, Batesville 3

Marion 7, Sheridan 0

CHAMPIONSHIP

Van Buren vs. Marion

CLASS 4A

At Nashville

SATURDAY’S SEMIFINALS

Valley View 9, Shiloh Christian 1

Harrison 17, Huntsville 11

CHAMPIONSHIP

Valley View vs. Harrison

CLASS 3A

At Jack Williams Field (Harrison)

SATURDAY’S SEMIFINALS

Harding Academy 9, Paris 2

Ashdown 7, Benton Harmony Grove 4

CHAMPIONSHIP

Harding Academy vs. Ashdown

CLASS 2A

At South Side Bee Branch

SATURDAY’S SEMIFINALS

Bigelow 10, McCrory 4

Woodlawn 6, Buffalo Island Central 3

CHAMPIONSHIP

Bigelow vs. Woodlawn

CLASS 1A

At Arkadelphia YSC

SATURDAY’S SEMIFINALS

Taylor 11, Mount Ida 1

Nemo Vista 6, Ouachita 1

CHAMPIONSHIP

Taylor vs. Nemo Vista