Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Clark Con-Real JV, 9417 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock, $87,188,993.

G&M Drywall, 16600 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $200,000.

Doyne Construction, 21001 Arkansas 10, Little Rock, $199,364.

Nabholz Construction, 1515 Aldersgate Road, Little Rock, $100,000.

RESIDENTIAL

The House Jack Built, 8 Varennes Court, Little Rock, $850,000.

Midsouth Property, 208 Copper Way, Little Rock, $380,000.

Dogwood Homes, LLC., 1422 S. Battery St., Little Rock, $325,000.

Kevin Driver Builders, 47 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $302,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 223 Copper Way, Little Rock, $300,000.

Paul Page Dwelling, 2710 W. 6th, Little Rock, $283,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 43 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $274,575.

Graham Smith Construction, 51 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $263,970.

Reynolds Remodeling, 220 Ridgeway Drive, Little Rock, $150,000.

Double A Remodeling, 4105 A St., Little Rock, $123,564.

JJ Mart Construction, 20 Oxford Run Court, Little Rock, $120,000.

JJ Mart Construction, 19 Oxford Run Court, Little Rock, $120,000.

Shannon Mitchell, 39 Glouchester Drive, Little Rock, $80,000.

Wilkins Remodeling, 2320 N. University Ave., Little Rock, $75,000.

Bert Black Service, 11240 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock, $75,000.