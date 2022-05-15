The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1509 W Daisy L. Gatson Bates Dr., commercial, Uncle T's Foodmart, 3:20 a.m. May 9, property valued at $400.

72204

• 1916 Romine Rd., residential, Dorothy Waldroup, 6:02 p.m. May 10, property valued at $2,600.

72205

• 5719 B St., residential, Tykana Clay, 5 p.m. May 7, property valued at $500.

• 9101 W Markham St., commercial, Beautify Store, 12 a.m. May 11, property valued at $3,438.

72207

• 2801 Circlewood Road, residential, Stuart Trumble, 12 a.m. May 9, property value unknown.

72209

• 6607 E Wakefield Dr., residential, Veronica Baker, 7:20 a.m. May 6, property valued at $950.

• 5407 Westminister Dr., residential, Donald McConnell, 8 a.m. May 6, property value unknown.

• 4811 Terra Vista Cir., residential, Ilyssha Carcia, 12 a.m. May 8, property valued at $1,800.

• 25 Sheraton Dr., residential, Little Rock School District, 12 a.m. May 8, property valued at $1,300.

• 9006 Tedburn Cir., residential, Manuel Santamaria, 12 a.m. May 9, property valued at $481.

• 5001 W 65th St., residential, Linda Tucker, 12 a.m. May 1, property value unknown.

• 3302 Baseline Rd., residential, Frederick Burgess, 12 a.m. May 11, property value unknown.

• 7700 N Chicot Rd., commercial, Summit at Town and Country Apartments, 8 a.m. May 11, property valued at $6,861.

• 5813 Baseline Rd., residential, Jerrica Mason, 12 a.m. May 12, property valued at $1,000.

72210

• 12626 Lawson Road, commercial, Dollar General, 5:26 a.m. May 10, property valued at $1,150.

• 6 Birdie Ln., residential, Andrea Davis, 8:15 p.m. May 11, property valued at $320.

72211

• 201 N Shackleford Road, commercial, Waffle House, 7 p.m. May 7, property valued at $301.

• 15401 Chenal Pkwy, residential, Jhailan Rathey, 12:48 a.m. May 9, property valued at $2,191.

• 303 S Bowman Road, commercial, Adam & Eve, 4:42 a.m. May 9, property valued at $460.

72223

• 107 Trelon Way, residential, Phillip Moore, 12 a.m. May 12, property valued at $276.

72227

• 10300 N Rodney Parham Rd., commercial, Senor Tequila, 6 p.m. May 11, property valued at $501.

North Little Rock

72117

• 3300 N Hwy 391, residential, Mark Cowan, 3:50 a.m. May 10, property valued at $50.