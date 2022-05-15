Business news in brief

Leapfrog gives Mercy hospitals an ‘A’

Mercy hospitals in Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas have received “A” grades in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns letter grades to hospitals across the country based on more than 30 performance measures. This is the 12th straight “A” for Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and the sixth straight “A” for Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.

Washington Regional earns an ‘A’

Washington Regional Medical Center has also received an “A” in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. Three hospitals graded for safety Three Northwest Health hospitals received an “A” grade in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade: Northwest Health Medical Center in Springdale, Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville and Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

Renew Crew changes name

Renew Crew of Northwest Arkansas will now be known as Renewed Wood and Concrete. The name change will better embody what the company will be doing in the future with wood and concrete staining and sealing, epoxy coatings, fences, log cabins, decks, patios and driveways.

