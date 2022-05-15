BUSINESS PEOPLE

ADVERTISING

The Diamond Agency of El Dorado has announced the addition of two new team members, Brandi Camp as communications manager and Bryan Brickley as graphic designer.

BANKING

Arvest Wealth Management announced that Asa Cottrell has been named its next president and chief executive officer. Cottrell will assume those responsibilities on June 13.

The Arkansas State Bank Department has hired Kevin Douglas as a systems specialist in the department’s information technology department effective May 2.

COMMUNICATIONS

Shane Bryan of Russell-ville has been hired as vice president, OSP Engineering & Construction.

FORESTRY

Katy Bridges has joined the staff at the University of Arkansas, Monticello, College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources.

