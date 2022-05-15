Casino resort officially launches new BetSaracen app

While neighboring states Louisiana and Tennessee took nearly a year to finalize their own plans, Arkansas continues to raise the bar in mobile betting as Saracen Casino Resort has officially launched its online sports wagering app BetSaracen -- only three months after gaining approval from the Legislature's Joint Budget Committee.

This latest change is expected to be impactful to the entire state of Arkansas.

With the likes of geographically much larger competitors such as the Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs and Southland Casino Racing in West Memphis, Neal Atkinson, the director of table games and Sportsbook, believed that upgrades to the system were very necessary.

"It's been a long process because this was initially our first foray into internet gambling, but people were begging us to release this app to make things easier and more efficient for them." Atkinson said. "With this app, our customers will be able to more engaged because now they don't have to drive to the casino to place bets."

Although Atkinson readily admits that in-house betting may take a minor hit, the pros of this new app are expected to set Saracen apart from the rest of the field.

For instance, when placing a bet remotely, one will no longer have to wait for a game to end before finding out results. With the new implements, each bettor will be able to track results and place in-game bets on everything from football to baseball throughout each contest from beginning to end.

"Our Saracen Team has worked day and night for months to finally bring a first-class, Arkansas-based sports wagering app platform to the state's many sports fans." said Saracen's chief market officer, Carlton Saffa.

Additionally, Saracen will offer a welcome bonus matching any first deposit up to $500 in free play.

Players can either download the app from the Apple App Store or by clicking through the download links at BetSaracen.com. Wagers can also be placed directly through the website.

Public outcry helped move the project along swiftly initially as the Racing Commission received more than 1,000 letters pleading for legislation that would approve sports gambling, according to Saracen officials. Once approved, they said, the results have been positive in Pine Bluff and surrounding areas.

"Our customers played a huge role in getting this approved for the start and now we have taken it a step further." said Atkinson.

Saracen Casino Resort partnered with Amelco-UK, Limited, a globally recognized sports betting platform provider with industryleading technology, to develop the BetSaracen platform.