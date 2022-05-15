Class 3A roundups

CLASS 3A

ATKINS 9, MAYFLOWER 4

Atkins (20-8) ran out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning to run away from its 3A-5 Conference rival.

Christian Flory, Addison Flory and Makinley Coffman each scored two runs for the Lady Red Devils, who won two of the three meetings this year with Mayflower (19-7).

Kylee Branscom had two hits for the Lady Eagles.

ASHDOWN 5, HACKETT 0

Karelle Forbes's second-inning home run steered Ashdown (25-5) to the state final.

Both Kylie Erwin and Forbes had two hits apiece for the Lady Panthers, who held Hackett (24-8) to five singles.