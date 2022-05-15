Construction requires temporary traffic pattern changes to widen U.S. 270 in Garland County





Construction work to widen U.S. 270 to five lanes from Hot Springs westward in Garland County will require lane closures and temporary traffic pattern changes beginning Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The $22.6 million project will result in widening 1.5 miles of U.S. 270 to five lanes and bike lanes, from an area around Fleetwood Drive to Arkansas 227 in Garland County. The project also includes improvements to the interchange with Arkansas 227.

The upcoming closures and traffic relocations in areas along the U.S. 270 construction site and at connections with Crystal Hill Road and Arkansas 227 will run through June 30, weather permitting, the state agency said.

Crews will reopen lanes whenever possible at the end of each day, the Transportation Department said. Signs, construction barrels, barriers and flagging operations will guide traffic through the construction areas.

Crystal Hill Road

Traffic will be moved onto a newly constructed road at its connection to U.S. 270. The temporary lane shift moves traffic onto pavement that runs parallel to the existing road and allows crews to construct an improved alignment to the highway, the agency said.

Arkansas 227

Traffic north of the intersection with U.S. 270 will be shifted onto new pavement that is located below the existing road's elevation. The lane shift will allow crews to remove the existing highway pavement. Access to businesses will be maintained. Macy Boulevard's connection to the new pavement will remain open.

U.S. 270/Arkansas 227 Intersection

New pavement markings will be placed within the intersection to account for the traffic shift on Arkansas 227.



