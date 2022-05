One person was killed Friday evening when a pickup collided with an all-terrain vehicle on Arkansas 7 in rural Union County, according to a preliminary report by the Arkansas State Police.

Christopher Harrison, 45, of El Dorado, was in a collision about 6:45 p.m. with a Ford F-250 headed south on Arkansas 7 when Harrison pulled into its path on a Honda ATV, the report said.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.