Easterseals Fashion Event in person once more

The atrium of the modern architectural, art-accentuated wonder that is the Bank OZK headquarters in west Little Rock was the backdrop of Easterseals Arkansas' Fashion Event, one of the many 2022 events that returned to in-person status. Event co-chairs were Jessica Schueck and Ashley Merriman.

Guests mingled, enjoying cocktails and heavy passed hors d'oeuvres prior to the evening's program. Preceding the fashion show was a raffle, a special appeal for donations via bid paddle, and a live auction of an Alwand Vahan bracelet from Jones & Son Fine Jewelry; a closet full of clothes donated by event store sponsors; a villa beach getaway, donated by Pam and Dr. Frank McGehee; and a Dallas Cowboys home game for two, donated by Patrick Schueck.

As always, the show, featuring clothing and accessories from area retailers, elicited cheers worthy of a championship sports game. Models from the community alternated runway time with Easterseals clients. Cheers for the latter -- especially those who have graced the runways of this event for years, such as Haven, Taylor, Shawn, Michael Joe, Jennifer, Nebby, Al, Zack and others -- were the loudest. (A number of these client-models were tots, or not much older, at the time the Fashion Event tradition began and had grown up before the eyes of their admirers.)

"Proceeds help children and adults with disabilities reach their full potential and empower them to live, learn, work and play in their communities," according to the Easterseals website.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams