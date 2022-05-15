Embracing ‘god’s work’: LeAnn Rimes brings new tour to TempleLive

FAQ

LeAnn Rimes

WHEN — 8 p.m. May 19

WHERE — TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith

TICKETS — $59 to $99

INFO — fortsmith.templelive.com

After 25 years in the music industry, LeAnn Rimes knows that "songbird" in Patty Griffin's "Top of the World." She recently released a cover of the song on YouTube. The mega star is accompanied by a single acoustic guitar as she sings about healing the "wings of that little songbird," so that she may "follow that star/ No matter how hopeless/ No matter how far."

"It's one of my favorite songs ever," Rimes says. "I can relate to that as me as giving myself the totality of my voice. ... One piece of my voice has been so prominent for so long, and something I've been known for. I think it really has given me such a strong sense of identity, or I've identified with it for so long. And I think now, you know, really opening up to the different facets of that songbird, of myself, of my voice, and really being able to express as a human being, and a woman, and an artist in all of my humanity, I think that I do relate to that, and in a very deep way."

Her journey has included conversations about how to embrace love, change and healing through her podcast, "Wholly Human," in which the singer talks with health, wellness and spiritual leaders and others to "celebrate and explore the adventure of becoming more whole and living fuller and more expansive lives." She also released a chant record, "The Human and the Holy," in 2020. She's set to release, "god's work," a title intentionally kept lowercase, in September.

"I actually have a tattoo on my arm that says, 'god's work.' I got it, probably almost three years ago now," she says. After posting a picture of the tattoo on her Instagram page, she says "there was such an uproar" in the comments for using a lowercase "g."

"I was just kind of sitting back watching going, 'This is incredible. This is such an interesting conversation. If we can't get past whether or not it's lowercase or uppercase, we really can't have the deeper conversation,'" she explains. "If we can't get past the doctrine and religion and spirituality and 'what's what' and our differences, we can't get to what we're here to do -- create a loving, a kinder world of connection with one another."

She explains that the album "takes a look at the duality of life -- the light and the dark and how all of it is creation and 'god's work' in particular," she says. "I don't think 'god's work' could have been finished if the chant record hadn't been finished first. You know, I started to play around with a lot of different world groups on the chant record and this record, this new album, 'god's work,' and I think that sound influenced each other and then messaging wise ... just sharing different ways of celebrating our humanity and our holiness and recognizing that we can't be whole without honoring both sides of that. "

Early last year, she released the song, "I Do," with Aloe Blacc, a song exploring the complicated path to loving the self as well as others. The album also features Mickey Guyton, Ziggy Marley, Ben Harper, Ledisi and more. She shared "Throw My Arms Around the World," at the end of 2020 and encourages others to find a way to do just that.

"I think kindness is key -- kindness and inclusivity ... recognizing that we all really see this world through our own unique lens. ... And when we walk out in this world, just remembering that everybody is doing the best that they can in this moment. And really try to show up in a space of love and acceptance."

She also shares a song that she wrote for her husband, Eddie Cibrian. Like the inspiration for the album, Rimes decided to put the song on the album after a clip of the song garnered interest from her fans.

"I actually released like a snippet of that song attached to a little snippet of a video last year, for when we celebrated our 10 year anniversary," she says.. "It was just ours for so long," she laughs. "I had so many people asking for it, that I felt that it was time. It was time to release it. And it fits the record, it fits the sentiment of the album. And you know, it's such a such a special song for us. And I think it's a great ... love song, if I do say so myself."

Her latest album and tour also mark the 25th anniversary of her debut album, "Blue," which earned her a Grammy at age 14. Shows on this tour, which stops at TempleLive in Fort Smith on May 19, will contain a mix of her hits as well as songs from the new album.

