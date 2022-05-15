Emily Ruth McClary John Melville Davis Jr.

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church was the setting at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7, for the marriage of Emily Ruth McClary and John Melville Davis Jr. Jay Clark of Pulaski Heights and Dan Brand of Holiday Hills United Methodist Church in Greers Ferry officiated.

Lynn and Shane McClary of Maumelle are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Jerry Goss of Maumelle and the late Terri and Jim McClary of Blue Springs, Mo.

Parents of the groom are Sally and Mel Davis of Cammack Village. He is the grandson of the late Josephine and Laurin Davis of Magnolia and the late Carolyn and Dr. John Wright of Newport.

The chancel was decorated with arrangements of roses and hydrangeas in shades of pink. Music was by vocalist Paige Hart of Searcy and organist James Maase.

The bride walked down the aisle with her father. She wore a sleeveless gown embellished with floral lace appliques. The fitted bodice had a square neckline and the skirt extended to a semi cathedral-length train. She carried a trailing bouquet of roses, hydrangeas and greenery.

Maid of honor was Sarah Jane McClary of Maumelle, the bride's sister. Bridesmaids were Amber Cissell and Tristan Barnard, both of Little Rock; Juliana Shinn of Maumelle; Claire Wheeler of Ballwin, Mo.; and Bailey Smith of Rollins, Mont. They wore satin dresses in a variety of styles in shades champagne gold and blush. Their bouquets were filled with pink and white wedding flowers.

Flower girl was Addison Beene of Little Rock and ring bearers were Davis Koger, Charlie Koger and Max Koger, all of Little Rock and nephews of the groom.

Conner Weisbecker of Chicago was best man. Groomsmen were Franklin Featherston of Searcy; Johnathan Stone of North Little Rock; Scott Steed of Little Rock; Seth Smith of Corpus Christi, Texas; and Christian Lefler of Memphis. Guests were seated by Riley Steele of Lees Summit, Mo., and Jack Steed of Little Rock.

The dance floor at a reception at Heifer International was pink and centered with a the gold letter D. Tables held a mix of glass and gold vases with pink and white wedding flowers and candelabras with floating candles. Music was by The Manhattan Band from Dallas.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Arkansas and is employed in accounting.

The groom also has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the university. He is an accredited asset management specialist and is employed in wealth management.

After a honeymoon in Jamaica, the couple will live in Little Rock.