Fire chief: Dozens of dogs die in fire

More than 75 dogs died Saturday morning from a structure fire, according to Avoca Fire Chief Frankie Elliott.

The three-bedroom house at 12510 Deason Road in Rogers, just off Tucks Chapel Road in rural Benton County, was a loss, Elliott said.

Five people at the home escaped without injury, Elliott said.

"There was smoke coming out of the back windows and the eaves when we arrived," Elliott said. "We were able to knock it down pretty quickly."

Elliott said his department was aided by Pea Ridge, NEBCO and Little Flock fire departments.

He said the fire marshal would assess to determine the cause of the fire.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins, a spokeswoman with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, said the office's animal control went to the scene and the surviving dogs were taken to a shelter.