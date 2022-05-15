Fort Smith’s Parrot Island Waterpark opens for 2022 season

Web watch

FORT SMITH -- Parrot Island Waterpark opened for the 2022 season Saturday , with operators expecting record attendance this year.

The outdoor waterpark features the region's only two-person tube slide, Flow Rider; a wave pool and lazy river; along with four twisting and turning water slides; an activity pool; and a themed children's aquatic play area. It also has a variety of amenities including party pavilions, cabana rentals, food and beverage concessions, 800 deck and lounge chairs, over 250 water tubes and expansive grass lawns for relaxing.

This year will also be the first full season for the Ohana Highway Tube Slide. At nearly 40 feet tall, the open flume slide sends riders sloshing high up the sides while being swung through three 360-degree turns, and can be taken by individuals or pairs.

The waterpark's location at Ben Geren Park means visitors are also close to miniature golf, go karts, playground equipment, outdoor picnic areas and pavilions, softball and soccer fields, tennis courts, a 1.5-mile fitness and circuit walking trail, two 18-hole disk golf courses, over 8 miles of paved bike trails, 11 miles of mountain bike trails and a 27-hole county golf course.

Parrot Island Manager Drew Peterson said the park's first year in 2015 drew roughly 95,000 attendees, with the 2021 season drawing 89,000 after having limited capacity in 2020 because of covid-19. He said preseason passes this year already have surpassed 2021, with the waterpark predicted to have between 100,000 to 120,000 attendees.

"It's great for all families and all ages to get out and enjoy and also brings more entertainment to Fort Smith," Peterson said. "People don't need to go to Fayetteville or surrounding cities, it's here in Fort Smith for the residents."

Parrot Island is bringing back fan-favorite activities, in addition to some new ones, to help boost attendance.

Returning events include Military Day on July 23 and First Responders Day on July 16, with active members receiving free admission, and their immediate family members receiving a 50% discount.

Health care workers and educators are newly recognized this year with their own appreciation days on July 9 and July 30, respectively.

"We haven't had a calendar this full in a very long time, so we wanted to make sure that after 2020 and everything, that we were able to give back to the community a little bit with our health care worker day, our teacher appreciation day," said Lauren Mathis, the waterpark's director of sales and advertising.

There will also be two Girl Scout Days -- June 16 and July 14 -- featuring reduced pricing for park entry for the girls and their families.

Dark Water swim nights have additional days this year, and there will also be several days designated as Back to School Splash.

Parrot Island will also take part in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. June 23. This free event is to help spread the word that swimming lessons save lives. Drowning is the second-leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 1-14, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Chad Jones, president of Rightmind Advertising, said Parrot Island is also organizing some daily live entertainment between June 17 and July 17, with details still being organized. Mathis said this will involve small circus acts that travel around the park, allowing guests to interact and take pictures with them as they take a break from swimming.

Chad Jones with Rightmind Advertising addresses employees of Parrot Island Waterpark and media members on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at a luncheon hosted by the waterpark in Fort Smith. Jones announced attractions and events for Parrot Island's 2022 season, which kicks off this weekend and will remain open on weekends before opening daily following Memorial Day Weekend through Aug. 14. Notable events will include Girl Scouts Day on June 16 and July 14, Educators Day on July 9, First Responders Day on July 16, Military Day on July 23 and Healthcare Workers Day on July 30. Visit nwaonline.com/220514Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



