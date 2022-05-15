Four file to run for Sherwood mayor





With a little more than one week remaining, 10 people have filed for municipal races in Sherwood, including four for mayor, according to the Pulaski County clerk's office on Friday.

No one has filed for any seats opening in Jacksonville, so far, according to that office.

The filing period for municipal elections in the cities of Sherwood and Jacksonville end at noon on May 23. The filing period for elections in other Pulaski County cities has not yet started.

Municipal, nonpartisan elections will be held Nov. 8, the date of the general election. Early voting will start Oct. 24.

Here is a list from the county clerk's office of people who had filed for Sherwood elective office through the end of the business day Friday:

Sherwood

Mayor

• Virginia Hillman Young (incumbent)

• Brett Johnson

• Shane Foster

• Mary Jo Heye-Townsell. Heye-Townsell is the Ward 2, Position 1 representative on the Sherwood City Council.

City Attorney

• Steve Cobb (Incumbent)

City Clerk

• Charlotte Watson

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

• April Ford Broderick (Incumbent)

Ward 2, Position 1

• Shelby Thomas

Ward 3, Position 1

• Beverly Williams (Incumbent)

Ward 4, Position 1

• Timothy W. McMinn (Incumbent)

The offices up for election in Sherwood are Mayor, City Attorney, City Clerk, Treasurer, Ward 1, Position 1; Ward 2, Position 1; Ward 3, Position 1; and Ward 4, Position 1.

In Jacksonville, the offices open for election are Mayor, City Attorney, City Clerk/ Treasurer, and City Council (Ward 1 through 5, Positions 1), according to the city clerk's office.



