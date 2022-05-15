Giants draw a blank from five Cardinals pitchers

ST. LOUIS -- Dakota Hudson and a quartet of relievers combined to help the St. Louis Cardinals stop San Francisco's six-game winning streak, shutting out the Giants 4-0 on Saturday.

The Cardinals pitched their sixth shutout of the season. The Los Angeles Angels began the day with a major league-leading seven shutouts.

"You're going to have to win ballgames the way we just did where we pitch well, play good defense, we make good decisions and score three or four runs," Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol said. "There'll be a stretch where we hit, but you still have to win ballgames when you're not feeling great. That's what we did today."

Yadier Molina doubled, singled and scored a run. He opened the second with a double off the top of the right-center field wall for his 2,128th career hit, moving him past Mike Piazza for sixth most among catchers.

St. Louis led 1-0 in the fifth when the Giants put runners at first and third with two outs. Molina threw out Joc Pederson trying to steal second to end the inning.

"I got a pretty good idea that they liked to do that," Molina said. "I'm glad that we executed that play pretty well. I'm happy for that."

Tommy Edman homered as the Cardinals won for the second time in seven games. St. Louis has homered in 10 consecutive games.

Hudson (3-2) worked around five hits and two walks in five innings. Genesis Cabrera, Andre Pallante, Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos teamed up to pitch the final four innings.

"Pretty much as advertised and who he's been this season," Giants Manager Gabe Kapler said about Hudson. "It's a groundball style. It's an attack the strike zone style. He did a nice job of keeping us off balance, and we weren't able to get the big hit."

Helsley took over for Pallante with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh. He got Brandon Belt to ground into a double play to protect a 2-0 lead.

BRAVES 6, PADRES 5 Marcell Ozuna homered and Austin Riley hit a tiebreaking double during a four-run rally in the eighth inning that lifted Atlanta over San Diego.

CUBS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Yan Gomes hit a home run and added a go-ahead single in the ninth inning in Chicago's victory over Arizona.

MARLINS 9, BREWERS 3 Jesus Aguilar, Jorge Soler and Brian Anderson homered to help Miami beat Milwaukee.

PIRATES 3, REDS 1 Zach Thompson (2-3) took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Daniel Vogelbach homered to lead Pittsburgh to a victory over Cincinnati.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 4-1, ANGELS 3-9 Shohei Ohtani hit his 100th career home run, Taylor Ward hit a grand slam and Los Angeles salvaged a split of a day-night doubleheader by beating Oakland. The A's won the opener when Luis Barrera overcame a couple of earlier blunders by hitting a walk-off, three-run shot for his first career home run.

BLUE JAYS 5, RAYS 1 Teoscar Hernandez and Danny Jansen homered in the eighth inning and Toronto beat Tampa Bay to end a five-game losing streak.

GUARDIANS 3, TWINS 2 (10) Andres Gimenez ripped a go-ahead double in the 10th inning and scored an insurance run after a collision on the bases, and Cleveland beat Minnesota.

RED SOX 11, RANGERS 3 J.D. Martinez extended his on-base streak to 31 games with a first-inning home run and Boston clinched its first series victory in a month with a win over Texas.

TIGERS 3, ORIOLES 0 Tigers starter Michael Pineda exited early after being hit in the hand by a line drive and the Detroit bullpen did the rest, teaming on a four-hitter to beat Baltimore.

WHITE SOX 3, YANKEES 2 Luis Robert singled off Aroldis Chapman to drive home the winning run in the ninth inning and Chicago ended New York's winning streak at five.

INTERLEAGUE

METS 5, MARINERS 4 Patrick Mazeika hit a tiebreaking home run leading off the seventh inning in his first major league game this season as New York beat Seattle.

NATIONALS 13, ASTROS 6 Yadiel Hernandez and Maikel Franco homered and Washington ended Houston's 11-game winning streak.

ROCKIES 10, ROYALS 4 Charlie Blackmon, Sam Hilliard and Ryan McMahon hit home runs as Colorado beat Kansas City to snap a five-game losing streak.





San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Jakob Junis (34) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)



San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) is unable to catch a fly ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)



San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) stands near as St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina gestures toward the dugout after hitting a double during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)



St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson (43) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

