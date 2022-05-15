Gunman kills 10 people at Buffalo supermarket





BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A teenage gunman wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo supermarket in what authorities described as "racially motivated violent extremism," killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday before he surrendered, authorities said.

The suspect was later identified as Payton Gendron, 18, of Conklin, a New York state community about 200 miles southeast of Buffalo.

Police officials said Gendron, who is white, was wearing body armor and military-style clothing when he pulled up and opened fire at people at a Tops Friendly Market. For at least two minutes, he broadcast the shooting live on the streaming platform Twitch before the service ended his transmission.

"He exited his vehicle. He was very heavily armed. He had tactical gear. He had a tactical helmet on. He had a camera that he was livestreaming what he was doing," city Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said at a news conference afterward.

Gramaglia said Gendron initially shot four people outside the store, killing three.

Inside the store, a security guard who was a retired Buffalo police officer fired multiple shots at the gunman and struck him, but the bullet hit the gunman's bullet-resistant vest and had no effect, Gramaglia added. He said Gendron then killed the security guard.

Video also captured the suspect as he walked into the supermarket, where he shot several other victims inside, according to authorities.

Police said he shot 11 Black victims and two who were white before surrendering to police. The supermarket is in a predominantly Black neighborhood a few miles north of downtown Buffalo.

"This is the worst nightmare that any community can face, and we are hurting and we are seething right now," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at the news conference. "The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained."

Gramaglia said Buffalo police entered the store and confronted the gunman in the vestibule.

"At that point the suspect put the gun to his own neck. Buffalo police personnel -- two patrol officers -- talked the suspect into dropping the gun. He dropped the gun, took off some of his tactical gear, surrendered at that point. And he was led outside, put in a police car," he said.

Wearing a hospital gown, Gendron was arraigned in court Saturday evening on first-degree murder charges and denied bail. Another court hearing is scheduled for next week.

At the earlier news briefing, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia pointedly called the shooting a hate crime.

"This was pure evil. It was straight-up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community ... coming into our community and trying to inflict that evil upon us," Garcia said.

Elsewhere, NAACP President Derrick Johnson issued a statement in which he called the shooting "absolutely devastating."

"Our hearts are with the community and all who have been impacted by this terrible tragedy. Hate and racism have no place in America. We are shattered, extremely angered and praying for the victims' families and loved ones," Johnson added.

Separately, the Rev. Al Sharpton called on the White House to convene a meeting with Black, Jewish and Asian leaders "to underscore the federal government [is] escalating its efforts against hate crimes." In a tweet, Sharpton said "leaders of all these communities should stand together on this!"

At the scene in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon, police closed off an entire block, lined by spectators and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot.

Tops Friendly Markets released a statement saying, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

At the White House, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden was receiving regular updates on the shooting and the investigation and had offered prayers with the first lady for the victims and their loved ones.

"The president has been briefed by his Homeland Security adviser on the horrific shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., this afternoon. He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops," Jean-Pierre said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland was briefed on the shooting, Justice Department spokesperson Anthony Coley said.

Information for this article was contributed by Eric Tucker of The Associated Press.

Police vehicles block off the street where at least 10 people were killed in a shooting at a supermarket, Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. Officials said the gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire. Investigators believe the man may have been livestreaming the shooting and were looking into whether he had posted a manifesto online (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)



Bystanders gather under an umbrella as rain rolls in after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Officials said the gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire. Investigators believe the man may have been livestreaming the shooting and were looking into whether he had posted a manifesto online. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)



A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Multiple people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market. Police have notified the public that the alleged shooter was in custody. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)



Police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)



Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)



Police secure a perimeter after a shooting at a supermarket, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)



A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Multiple people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market. Police have notified the public that the alleged shooter was in custody. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)







Police walk along the perimeter of the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP/Joshua Bessex)







A small memorial can be seen at the sight of a shooting at a supermarket Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y. More photos at arkansasonline.com/515buffalo/. (AP/Joshua Bessex)











