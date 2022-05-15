• Tawainna Anderson filed a wrongful death suit against TikTok, the social network she claims targeted her 10-year-old daughter with a game that encourages participants to see how long they can hold their breath, which she says contributed to her child's death.

• Jacinda Ardern, prime minster of New Zealand, posted a photo of her positive covid-19 test result in an Instagram post announcing her infection and wrote, "To anyone else out there, isolating or dealing with COVID, I hope you take good care of yourselves."

• Mekhi Speed, the 18-year-old cousin of Amir Locke, pleaded guilty to a murder count in a case that led police to the Minneapolis apartment where a SWAT team officer fatally shot Locke while conducting a no-knock search warrant.

• N.P. Narvekar, chief executive officer of Harvard Management Co., the entity that runs the university's endowment, received about $1 million in base salary and had about another $5.2 million in deferred compensation, the institution reported.

• Donmonick Martin, 30, of Chalmette, La., was ordered to pay nearly $13,500 in restitution, spend two months of house arrest and three years on probation for his role in a $300,000 lost baggage scam in which he and two others "submitted over 180 false claims to commercial airlines," federal prosecutors said.

• Ariel Robinson, 30, of Simpsonville, S.C., the season 20 winner of Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America," was found guilty in the beating death last year of a 3-year-old foster child in her care and was sentenced to life in prison.

• Nick Mosby, Baltimore City Council president and husband of state's attorney Marilyn Mosby, was ordered by the city's Board of Ethics to stop accepting money from a legal defense fund that took donations from at least two city contractors and it ruled he violated an ethics ordinance.

• Rene Trigueros-Hernandez, pastor of a Pentecostal church in San Jose, Calif., was arrested on child abuse charges in connection with his 3-year-old granddaughter's death during a two-hour exorcism he performed to "liberate her of her evil spirits."

• Lt. Col. Marnee Losurdo, who serves at the Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Miss., said members of the Hurricane Hunters were disciplined for making an unauthorized stop in an aircraft to pick up a crew member's BMW motorcycle in Martha's Vineyard, Mass.