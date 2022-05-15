Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 5-15-22

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• MR PETROLEUM, 3100 Hazel St. Date of inspection into complaint May 5. No violations pertaining to complaint observed during time of inspection.

• JEEWAN GROCERIES LLC, 2317 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection April 28. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. No hot water observed at sinks in establishment. Hot water generation and distribution systems shall be sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. Restroom doors are not self closing. A toilet room located on the PREMISES shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight fitting and self closing door. Health permit is not current. It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law. Health permit was paid online during inspection.

• LITTLE CAESAR'S, 2300 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection April 28. Observed build up on the shelf that is holding the flour. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use.

• CHARTWELLS @ DOLLARWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 2602 W. Fluker Ave. Date of inspection April 26. Observed boxes stored directly on the floor. Food must be stored six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations. Observation: Three compartment sink has a leak and needs to be repaired. Sink shall be maintained and be in good repair.