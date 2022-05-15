Sections
Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 5-15-22

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:22 a.m.

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Charlie Eason Jr., 52, and Carolyn Sharpe Jenkins, 52, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 3.

Victor Dewayne Carpenter Sr., 26, and Tionna A. Ladd, 25, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 9.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Brianna Holmes v. Ronarro Holmes, granted May 9.

Don Plumlee v. Lora Plumlee, granted May 9.

Josh Pharr v. Breanna Pharr, granted May 9.

Brent Cole v. Dianna Cole, granted May 9.

Kiara Gray v. Timothy Gray, granted May 9.

Meghan Kelley v. Oliver R. Kelley Jr., granted May 9.

Jessica Poyner v. Jimmy Poyner, granted May 10.

Print Headline: Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 5-15-22

