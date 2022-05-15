Khalifa’s brother takes UAE post





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Rulers in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday unanimously appointed Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the autocratic nation's president, signaling both unity and stability in this key energy-rich country that hosts Western militaries.

The ascension of Sheikh Mohammed, 61, had been expected after the death Friday of his half brother and the UAE's president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the age of 73. The transition of power marks only the third time this U.S.-allied nation of seven sheikhdoms has selected a president since becoming an independent nation in 1971.

Ties to the U.S. have strained in recent years -- something Washington hopes to address with Vice President Kamala Harris leading a delegation Monday to Abu Dhabi.

The state-run WAM news agency described the vote at Al-Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi as unanimous among the leaders of the country's hereditarily ruled sheikhdoms, which includes the city of Dubai.

"His assumption of the responsibility of the presidency represents a new historical era and a new birth," said Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. "We look forward to the acceleration of development aimed at consolidating the global sovereignty and pioneering of the Emirates."

There had been only one death of a president before Friday in the country's history, which saw Sheikh Khalifa take over for both his and Sheikh Mohammed's father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, after his death in 2004.

The UAE as a whole is observing a three-day mourning period, which will see businesses shut across the country and performances halted in Sheikh Khalifa's honor. Electronic billboards all showed the late sheikh's image in Dubai on Friday night as flags flew at half-staff. A wider mourning period of 40 days will go on beyond that.

Oman's sultan was among the first leaders to visit Sheikh Mohammed on Saturday night. Others are expected in the coming days, including French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today. Harris also will meet with Sheikh Mohammed.

Sheikh Mohammed had been serving as the UAE's de facto president since a 2014 stroke saw Sheikh Khalifa disappear from public view.

Sheikh Mohammed's military-first approach saw the UAE join Saudi Arabia in their yearslong war in Yemen that continues to this day. Sheikh Mohammed has had a close relationship with neighboring Saudi Arabia's own upstart crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. However, the United Arab Emirates has largely withdrawn its troops from Yemen.

Biden offered a warm statement Saturday saying he wanted to "congratulate my longtime friend" on "his election."

"The UAE is an essential partner of the United States," Biden said. "I look forward to working with Sheikh Mohammed to build from this extraordinary foundation to further strengthen the bonds between our countries and peoples."





Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (front right), ruler of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates’ deputy prime minister and minister of presidential Affairs (front left), carry the body of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, with other members of the royal family at a mosque Friday in Abu Dhabi. (AP/Abdulla Al Neyadi/Ministry of Presidential Affairs)





