LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Library system to host authors | Kandi Hughes reappointed to Central Arkansas Water board | Pipe replacements north of Arkansas River approved

Library to play host

to authors at events

The Central Arkansas Library System will host two authors at upcoming lecture events.

Imani Perry, author of "South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation," will speak at the Ron Robinson Theater on May 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Perry is Princeton University's Hughes-Rogers Professor of African American Studies and a faculty associate with the Programs in Law and Public Affairs, Gender and Sexuality Studies and Jazz Studies, according to the university's website.

Cherisse Jones-Branch, graduate school dean and Vaughn endowed professor of history at Arkansas State University, will serve as moderator.

Jonathan Martin, co-author with Alexander Burns of "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America's Future," will speak at the same venue on June 6 at 6 p.m.

Martin is a national political correspondent for The New York Times and a CNN political analyst.

More information is available at cals.org.

Water utility board

reappoints Hughes

The Central Arkansas Water board of commissioners at a meeting Thursday voted to reappoint Kandi Hughes to another seven-year term on the board, which is composed of four Little Rock representatives and three North Little Rock representatives.

Hughes is an attorney for Southwest Power Pool. Officials from each city's governing body must confirm appointments.

At the same meeting, commissioners voted to confirm colleagues on the board who will serve in leadership positions for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.

Kevin Newton of North Little Rock was named chair, Jay Barth of Little Rock was named vice chair and Carmen Smith of North Little Rock was named secretary/treasurer.

Pipe replacements

get nod from board

Galvanized pipe replacements were approved for areas of North Little Rock and Sherwood at a Central Arkansas Water board of commissioners meeting Thursday.

The contract with the Diamond Construction Company of North Little Rock was for roughly 4,670 linear feet of pipe off Sydney Road, Rixie Road as well as the area of Greenwood Avenue and Hollywood Avenue.

The contract amount is expected to be $914,464.

Approval of the contract targeting North Little Rock and Sherwood follows other phases of pipe replacement that water commissioners recently approved for parts of Little Rock.

Uncollected waste

from yards targeted

Crews in Little Rock were expected to address uncollected yard waste by Saturday in an attempt to make up routes that were recently delayed, according to a tweet from the city of Little Rock issued on Friday afternoon.

Crews assigned to yard waste had been assisting with solid waste collection last week, the city's statement said.