Living In The Moment: Fresh Grass festival promises to reach potential

FAQ

Fresh Grass

WHEN — May 20-21

WHERE — The Momentary in Bentonville

COST — $22-$135; VIP pass $500

INFO — themomentary.org

Fresh Grass, a bluegrass and progressive roots festival, has had challenging beginnings here in Northwest Arkansas, but now it's ready and raring to go at full speed with more than 30 groups and 120 artists performing May 20-21 at the Momentary in Bentonville.

Emmylou Harris and the Red Dirt Boys and Dispatch will be the festival headliners on May 20, while singer-songwriter Amos Lee headlines May 21.

"We want to provide experiences and music that's a little out of the ordinary," says Argeo Ascani, programmer of music and festivals at the Momentary. "It's not just bluegrass or one type of music. It's taking this idea of roots, Americana, bluegrass and country and expanding it to get a wider picture."

Among the unexpected acts is Nigerian singer songwriter and electric guitar player Bonbino. While it may not be the type of thing you'd imagine at a bluegrass festival, Ascani says listening to his music makes clear a similar connection in ways of musical storytelling and communicating with audiences.

"You have to understand that that's part of the excitement," says Chris Wadsworth, one of the Fresh Grass organizers. "You may not know everyone (set to play) but can be blown away by a throat singer band or a Mexican mariachi band. The real magical moments have come from unexpected things."

Artists performing span different generations, too, lending different approaches to some of the same styles of music. While the legendary headliner and 14-time Grammy winner Emmylou Harris is in her 70s, Margo Price is in her 30s.

"I like that idea of ... layering together generations," Ascani says. "With Emmy on Friday and Margo on Saturday we contrast strong female performers."

Two programs -- Fresh Songs and Fresh Scores -- make this festival weekend an especially unusual event. Fresh Scores is a project commissioned by Fresh Grass to create live music soundtracks for films shown on site. Fresh Songs debuts performances of new music created by Fresh Grass performers who spend a week and a half living and composing together at the House of Songs.

"It's not the kind of stuff you're going to sing along to, so it's challenging in a different way, but it's my favorite part because you never know what they'll come up with," Wadsworth says. "It's a cool adventure to see what develops."

Once the artists create the new songs, they debut them at Fresh Grass -- but then they can take them elsewhere into the world, performing or recording wherever they like. Wadsworth says some have taken their work to South by Southwest, for example.

Willi Carlisle participated in House of Songs last year and will again this year. He says he makes some close friends through this experience.

"That kind of collaboration was really interesting," Carlisle says. "It's a great way to make friends in the music industry, (to have time and space) not related to ticket sales or management. The most fun thing to do is create together, the thing we do best."

In a lot of ways, this year's event is bigger than last year's. It's also a lot more representative of what the Momentary and festival organizers wanted to do originally. Ascani says folks can expect more artists, more stages and more things happening.

"It's taken everyone pitching in," he says. "It wouldn't happen without the support of all the staff members and a large number of volunteers to help in various ways, which is really bringing everyone together."

Fresh Grass relaunched programming at the Momentary following the extended break of in-person events during the pandemic. It was originally planned to take place in Bentonville for the first time in the spring of 2020. By the time it made its debut in October 2021, it had been long enough to have almost completely scrapped the original set list and started again.

"We offered refunds, but people stuck it out," Wadsworth says. "I think people were eager to get out at the end of a long year and a half in covidland. Everyone was down to gather at that stage. The mood was fantastic."

Due to covid restrictions last year, none of the music could happen indoors, so the 2021 event had two stages, one main stage and a secondary. This year those restrictions are dropped, so the Momentary can allow indoor performances as well.

"Last year was a lot of trial by fire," Ascani says. "Jumping into a big festival after lockdown was in some ways difficult ... but it was magical to see performances again and reengage with artists and see shows."

Guests can see music on about four and a half stages, Ascani says, the main stage, the secondary stage, Fermentation Hall (indoors), the Tulip Barn and a courtyard next to the vendors that has some musical activity.

The main stage makes for a more traditional concert, placing the artists up higher and further away from the audiences, but as the stages go down in size, they create more intimate concert experiences, Ascani says. In the Tulip Barn, for instance, there's a slightly raised stage putting artists an arm's length away. In the courtyard, musicians are right in front of you, springing up to play.

Fresh Grass was established nearly a dozen years ago in North Adams, Mass. and regularly takes place on the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art campus, a space not unlike the Momentary. Mass MoCA resides in an industrial textile-style mill building and when Fresh Grass happens there, they make use of courtyards, fields and other indoor and outdoor spaces for the live music.

"We found that we had a magical formula, in terms of music and curating the whole weekend," says Wadsworth. "The combination of elements and people coming was magic. Musically we're known for a wide variety because I consider roots music real stories from real people and real towns."

Billy Strings performs during the FreshGrass Bentonville Music Festival 2021 at The Momentary. (Courtesy Photo/Douglas Mason)



Emmylou Harris will be the headliner on May 20 when the Fresh Grass festival finally happens in all its intended glory at the Momentary in Bentonville. Covid-19 canceled the first incarnation of the event and restricted the second, but this year, there will be four stages, more than 30 groups and 120 artists. (Courtesy Photo/Kat Villacorta)



Also appearing May 20 at Fresh Grass is Dispatch, formed by Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan while in college in Vermont. The band recently released their eighth studio album, "Break Our Fall," to critical acclaim. (Courtesy Photo)

