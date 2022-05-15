Marion’s Armstrong comes back strong

HOT SPRINGS -- Marion's ace pitcher had an unexpected bad start to the state tournament Thursday, but it provided a bonus for the Patriots on Saturday.

Chase Armstrong bounced back and fired a complete-game shutout in a 7-0 win over Sheridan in the semifinals of the Class 5A state baseball tournament at Majestic Park.

Marion (28-5) advances to play in its second championship game and will play defending state champion Van Buren next week at the Benton Athletic Complex. The state championship schedule will be announced by the Arkansas Activities Association today.

Armstrong opened the state tournament by hitting two batters and walking another in the first inning against White Hall on Thursday and departed after 29 pitches But Marion still won 10-0.

"That was not planned," Marion Coach Pete Prater said. "I've done this for 25 years, and I've never flipped a pitcher. It happened to be at that point that he didn't have his best stuff."

On Saturday, Armstrong scattered five hits and went the distance on 92 pitches.

"A lot of times when you bring a guy in and he doesn't pitch well and you get him out quick, then the next time he pitches really well," Sheridan Coach Mike Moore said. "It usually works out he has a better game. Pete's a good coach, and he knows that."

Prater didn't hesitate to go back to Armstrong on Saturday in only the third semifinal in team history.

"I told him it was his, that we were going to win or lose with him," Prater said. "He wanted it. He's been a battler all year. He's been our guy."

Armstrong shook off Thursday's performance with what was at stake Saturday.

"It's never easy to put a bad game behind you, but to be a baseball player you have to put failure behind you," Armstrong said. "I had to step up and be a leader for my team."

Connor Taylor got Marion going quickly in the first inning with a single that scored Payton Voyles and Dylan Kight for a 2-0 lead.

"That was big in any game, especially in the semifinals," Prater said.

The Patriots added two more runs in the fourth inning without a hit.

Kaleb Catt and Gage Watson walked and moved up Voyles' sacrifice. Catt then scored on an error, and Watson slid across on a wild pitch for a 4-0 cushion.

Marion had just one hit in scoring three runs in the fifth inning, but it was a big one with Watson driving a hit to the wall into the right-field corner that scored Matthew Kearney and Connor Brinkley, who were hit by pitches, and Catt, who walked.

That was more than enough support for Armstrong, who had just one inning of facing just three batters.

"He's a good pitcher, but we hit some balls hard right at them," Moore said. "We didn't strike out a lot. The difference in the game was we made some mistakes and let them get some distance between us."

Sheridan left seven runners on base. It would have been more except Marion's defense turned three double plays.

"That was awesome," Armstrong said. "I trust my teammates. I know they've got my back."

Sheridan put the first two runners on in the second inning, but Marion's Voyles started the first double play and Armstrong coaxing a pop up.

In the next inning, Sheridan again put two runners on with one out and again Voyles started an inning-ending double play.

Sheridan loaded the bases in the sixth inning with one out. But Kearney snared a hard grounder at third base, stepped on third and threw home where Kight made the tag for the final out.

"Three double plays and a bunch of good plays," Prater said. "We made some plays in these three games that not a lot of teams make. My philosophy has always been pitching and defense."

VAN BUREN 12, BATESVILLE 3

The Pointers earned the right to defend their state championship with a win over Batesville.

Connor Brady, normally Van Buren's usual catcher, allowed 4 hits and 3 runs, striking out 12 in the complete-game victory.

Brady, who threw 100 pitches, faced two batters over the minimum after a visit to the mound by Coach Luke Weatherford in the second inning.

Van Buren (26-5) scored twice in the first inning before Batesville (21-8) answered with two run in the top of the second.

The Pointers scored two runs in the bottom of the second, four in the third inning and four in the sixth.

Presley Nichols and Josh Nowotney each drove in three runs. Malachi Henry and Devin Gattis each drove in two runs.

Jackson Rotert and Gattis had two hits apiece to pace Van Buren's nine-hit attack.

Van Buren also took advantage of eight walks issued by five Batesville pitchers with Rotert and Henry each walking twice.