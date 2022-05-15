Merry Month Of May: White Street Walk returns to Eureka Springs

FAQ

White Street Walk

WHEN — 4-10 p.m. May 20

WHERE — White Street in Eureka Springs

COST — Admission is free; art will be for sale

INFO — Email zeek.taylor@cox.net

FYI — Taylor says: “Parking in Eureka Springs is always tight, but there are various possibilities. Besides parking on the loop, one could park at the Community Center on the corner of Kingshighway and 62 and take a 10-minute stroll to White Street. Visitors could park downtown and ride the trolley up the hill, and at the end of the evening, walk back downhill to their cars.”

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

NWA Democrat-Gazette

The White Street Walk, a staple of the Eureka Springs Festival of the Arts every May, should have celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2020. Instead, due to covid-19 concerns, that event was just a gathering of artists and their work printed in What's Up!

"For the health of the public as well as our own health, we thought it best to not have the walk during 2020 and 2021," says Zeek Taylor, one of the event's three founders. "The crowds during the walk are dense, and that is especially true of interiors where folks gather. I think when we made the decision to not have the walk, we knew it was not the end, but just a postponement until safer times."

Those times have come. The White Street Walk returns from 4 to 10 p.m. May 20.

"We decided to have the event this year because the development and release of the vaccine has been a game-changer," Taylor says. "We the organizers along with participating artists are excited and once again ready to share our art with the public. We are hopeful that attendees are responsible and vaccinated."

Taylor is, of course, known for his vivid watercolor and acrylic paintings portraying chimps in a variety of human poses; other animals; and gorgeous flowers he probably grew in his own garden. Co-founder Mary Springer has always been known as a figure painter and jeweler but is moving into new work. And Eleanor Lux is a weaver. Springer and Taylor met at the Memphis (Tenn.) Academy of Art, where both were what are now called "nontraditional" students: Taylor already had a degree and had been teaching art, and Springer was looking for "a new life" after her husband was killed in the Vietnam conflict in 1967. Lux had also attended the Memphis school and moved to Eureka Springs first, paving the way for Taylor and Springer to follow.

"We will miss Eleanor being part of this year's art walk," Taylor says. "Loving grandmother that she is, she will be at her granddaughter's high school graduation in Fayetteville."

The White Street Walk has grown over the decades from maybe 15 artists to at least 40 to 50. Those that don't live on White Street find niches in driveways, on porches and along sidewalks to show and sell everything from paintings to pottery, clothing to crochet, digital art to jewelry and more. Mini-profiles of some of this year's participating artists are included here.

While styles change and artists come and go, one thing remains constant at the White Street Walk. Taylor will greet guests in his home with heaps of homemade cookies -- the recipe is called "a bushel of cookies" -- candy-coated pretzels and about 60 liters of wine. Asked why he does all that on top of creating his own art and organizing an art show, he says simply:

"My mother taught me that all good southerners offer food and drink to their guests, and even though my guests for the evening number in the hundreds, I try to have enough refreshments to serve everyone."

"Images emerge from everyday life situations and people, from nature, from my imagination and my dreams," says Barbara Kennedy. (Courtesy Photos)



Jeff Danos calls his work "off purpose art." (Courtesy Photos)



“To own and enjoy original art is a form of human connection and relatedness,” says Leigh Valens. (Courtesy Photos)



Ron Landis is a hand engraver and a medal sculptor. (Courtesy Photos)



Designer Rosie Rose's specialty is unusual and creative dresses. (Courtesy Photos)



Steve Beacham describes his work as "utilitarian and whimsical pottery." (Courtesy Photo)



Mary Springer (left), Zeek Taylor and Eleanor Lux started the White Street Walk 32 years ago in Eureka Springs. With a two-year covid delay, the event will mark its 30th anniversary May 20. (Courtesy Photo)



Gina Gallina crochets — everything from clothing to sculpture. (Courtesy Photo)



White Street Walk co-founder Zeek Taylor is best known for his portraits of chimps doing human things, but he also creates stunning paintings of flowers, most of them probably found in his own garden. The White Street Walk returns to Eureka Springs May 20. (Courtesy Image)



Zeek Taylor is arguably best known for his portraits of chimps doing human things. (Courtesy Image)



"I’m inspired by the materials — fabric will tell you what it wants to be made into. I just listen and sew," Mark Hughes says. (Courtesy Photos)



White Street Walk co-founder Mary Springer says she creates "paintings, sculpture, found and profound jewelry." (Courtesy Photos)



One of the unique things about the White Street Walk is Taylor's commitment to serving "a bushel of cookies" to his visitors. “My mother taught me that all good southerners offer food and drink to their guests, and even though my guests for the evening number in the hundreds, I try to have enough refreshments to serve everyone.” (Courtesy Photo)



White Street Walk co-founder Mary Springer says she creates "paintings, sculpture, found and profound jewelry." (Courtesy Photos)

