Newcomers help send Carolina to 2nd round

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Twice before, the Carolina Hurricanes had reached the playoffs only to see their ascent to becoming a serious Stanley Cup contender blocked by the Boston Bruins.

Two newcomers helped the Hurricanes finally push past their playoff bully -- and in a Game 7, at that.

Midseason acquisition Max Domi scored twice in the second period while Antti Raanta had 27 saves to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Saturday to win their first-round playoff series.

Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who finally put away a team that swept them in the 2019 Eastern Conference finals then took a five-game first-round series in the Toronto bubble a year later.

"It's such a different feeling coming into this one," Carolina Coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "I think back in the other ones, if we would've won, you guys might have been a little surprised.

"This time around, I felt like it was our time. Our guys have matured. I think they felt that, too."

Carolina moves on to the second round to face the winner of today's Game 7 between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

One thing is certain: winning the Metropolitan Division title paved the way by securing home-ice advantage. This was a series in which neither team could manage a road win, with the Hurricanes eventually getting the final word backed by yet another rowdy home crowd.

"Obviously we needed one on the road, and we couldn't do that," Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron said.

Carolina hung on after squandering a 2-0 series lead and then a clunker performance in Thursday's Game 6 loss with a chance to advance.

"Game 7, Game 4, 5, 6 -- whatever it is, you're advancing, which is the best thing," defenseman Jaccob Slavin said.

Domi was an unlikely star in this one. Carolina acquired him ahead of the March trade deadline, and he rewarded them with his first career postseason goals. He also assisted on Teravainen's goal with a perfect pass to the top of the crease for the first-period putaway.

Then there's Raanta, who joined Frederik Andersen in the team's overhaul of its goaltender position. But with Andersen injured late in the regular season, Raanta took the lead in the crease despite never starting a postseason game before.

He was again steady in net. His biggest stop came early with a full-split save to deny Taylor Hall near the left post on a 2-on-1 chance in the first period of a scoreless game.

LIGHTNING 2, MAPLE LEAFS 1

TORONTO -- Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, and Tampa Bay beat Toronto in Game 7 to win their first-round playoff series.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto, which hasn't reached the second round since 2004 and is now 0-9 in elimination games over the last five postseasons after also losing 4-3 in Game 6 at Tampa two nights earlier. Jack Campbell had 23 saves.

The Maple Leafs were once again unable to push through and finally flip a long, ugly narrative of playoff failures for a franchise that has now lost its last seven series, including six in a row dating back to 2017.

Toronto is now 7-3 all-time at home in Game 7s, including a loss at Scotiabank Arena last season after blowing a 3-1 series lead against the Montreal Canadiens.

OILERS 2, KINGS 0

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist as Edmonton advanced through to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, beating Los Angeles in Game 7.

Cody Ceci also scored and Mike Smith made 28 saves for his second shutout of the playoffs for the Oilers, who last won a Game 7 in 1998 and celebrated their first playoff series win since 2017.

Jonathan Quick made 39 saves for the Kings, who have not won a playoff series since they won their second Stanley Cup in 2014 -- also the last year they won a series in a Game 7.





At a glance

NHL playoffs

FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)

SATuRDAY’s games

Carolina 3, Boston 2

Carolina wins series 4-3

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay wins series 4-3

Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 0

Edmonton wins series 4-3

Today ’s games

All times Central

Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.

Series tied 3-3

Dallas at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Series tied 3-3





Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) and Brad Marchand (63) wait in line to shake hands with Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) and the rest of the Hurricanes following the Hurricanes' win in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



Carolina Hurricanes' Max Domi (13) dives over the net after getting the puck past Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) and goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) for a goal during the second period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour speaks during a news conference following the team's win over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) watches a shot from the Boston Bruins pass by during the third period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) tries to move the puck around Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) during the third period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) skates after the Carolina Hurricanes' win in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



Carolina Hurricanes players celebrate around goaltender Antti Raanta following their win over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



Carolina Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck (16) joins the celebration around goaltender Antti Raanta following their win over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

