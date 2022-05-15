NWA NATURALS: Naturals fall in one-run loss

Today’s Game

Wichita at NW Arkansas Naturals

When: 2:05 p.m.

Where: Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

On The Air: www.milb.com

Pitchers: NWA — LHP Marcelo Martinez (1-0, 3.60 ERA). Wichita — RHP Casey Legumina (0-1, 11.57 ERA)

Homestand schedule

TODAY vs. Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

This week’s promotions

TODAY Hot dogs are $1, and kids of all ages are invited to run the bases after the game. … Kids 12-and-under will receive a voucher for a free hot dog, 12-ounce Coke fountain drink and cookies.

SPRINGDALE -- With the tying run on third base, Logan Porter was called out on strikes to end the game as Northwest Arkansas dropped a 7-6 decision to Wichita on Saturday night at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals, trailing 6-2 after three innings, tied it at 6-all with a three-run sixth. Nick Loftin's RBI double and Michael Massey's run-scoring single were the key hits in the rally.

Thunder rumbled above as a storm moved through the area, and boos from the announced crowd of 5,558 rained down after Porter was called out.

"The umpire was calling balls down most of the night," Northwest Arkansas Manager Chris Widger said. "That's something that you have to know, what an umpire's calling. But that's baseball sometimes."

Robbie Glendinning set the stage for the dramatic finish with a single. Nate Eaton entered as a pinch-runner. He stole second and reached third on a passed ball before Porter was retired.

"We gave ourselves a chance," Widger said. "We just didn't get the big hit at the end."

Porter went 2-for-5 with a homer and a double.

Naturals right-hander Will Klein struggled in his Double-A debut. He walked three and gave up a two-run homer to Spencer Steer as Wichita grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first. Klein was pulled after loading the bases on two walks and a single in the second. He allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits and five walks in 1 1/3 innings. Klein threw 45 pitches, 21 for strikes.

"He was on a pitch count to start with," Widger said. "You go to Double-A for the first time, [nerves] might have been a little bit [of a factor]. But probably at the end of the day, it just wasn't his night. He touched 102 last year, so we know what kind of arm he has."

Reliever Anthony Veneziano inherited the bases-loaded predicament. A dribbler of an infield single and a passed ball brought in two runs, making it 4-0.

Porter's homer, his fourth of the season, narrowed the gap to 4-1 in the second.

Chris Williams' two-run shot put the Wind Surge up 6-1 in the third.

Maikel Garcia (two RBI) doubled and scored, pulling the Naturals (16-16) within 6-2 after three.

Northwest Arkansas trimmed the deficit to 6-3 in the fourth when Porter doubled and scored.

Loftin, Massey and Means had two hits each as the Naturals finished with 11.

Holden Capps (0-3), the third of four Naturals pitchers, took the loss. He allowed Austin Martin's eighth-inning single that put the Wind Surge ahead 7-6.

Steer went 3-for-5 with three RBI for Wichita (19-12).

Ben Gross (2-0) got the win in relief, and Austin Schulfer recorded his sixth save.

Center fielder Loftin and left fielder Tucker Bradley both made sparkling catches.