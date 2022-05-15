GOLF

Stricker's lead at 3 strokes

Steve Stricker took a three-stroke lead over Steven Alker into the final round of the Regions Tradition, birdieing the final hole Saturday for a 6-under 66. Playing his third consecutive tournament after a six-month hiatus for health reasons, Stricker was at 17-under 199 as he seeks his second win in the past three tries in the PGA Tour Champions major at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Ala. He had three consecutive birdies from holes 13-15 after his lone bogey and polished off the round with a fourth. Stricker is seeking his fourth major championship on the 50-and-over circuit. Glen Day (Little Rock) and Ernie Els were seven shots back and tied in sixth place. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 74 on Saturday and is at 4-under overall.

Munoz has Nelson lead

Sebastian Munoz will be the "other" local guy in the final pairing of the final round of the Byron Nelson. It's cool by the Colombian who now calls the Dallas area home and has at least shared the lead after all three rounds. Munoz shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday and was 21 under, a stroke ahead of hometown favorite Jordan Spieth, who is still seeking a breakthrough at the event in which he contended in the final round as a 16-year-old high schooler in 2010. Spieth shot a 64. Joaquin Niemann will be the third player in the final group today, alone in third another shot back after a 65. James Hahn almost matched Munoz's opening-round 60 at TPC Craig Ranch, shooting 61 to jump 34 spots to a tie for fourth with Justin Thomas (64).

Lee in front at Founders

Minjee Lee had an eagle-birdie run on the back nine and took a one-shot lead over Madelene Sagstrom on Saturday, heading into the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup in Clifton, N.J.. Lee, the LPGA Tour's leading scoring this year, shot a 3-under 69 on a day Upper Montclair Country Club showed some teeth with the wind picking up early and rain falling on the leaders for the final 11 holes. The 25-year-old Australian who had a three-shot lead at the halfway point, was at 17-under 199 after 54 holes. She's looking for her first win of the year and seventh on tour. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a 72 on Saturday and is at 4-under overall and tied for 32nd place.

Albertson on top in Knoxville

Anders Albertson fired a 5-under 65 on Saturday and holds a one-shot lead heading into today's final round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Knoxville Open at the Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tenn. Albertson leads Carl Yuan (62) by one stroke. Albertson is at 16-under 194. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria turned in a 72 on Saturday and is at even par overall.

MOTOR SPORTS

Restart goes to Zane Smith

Zane Smith drove away from pole-sitter John Hunter Nemechek and Ty Majeski on a restart with nine laps to go at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night for his third NASCAR Truck Series victory of the season. The 22-year-old Smith, who moved from GMS Racing to Front Row Motorsports earlier this year, was slicing through lapped traffic with a comfortable cushion on the rest of the field when Dean Thompson crashed in the closing laps. It didn't matter one bit. Smith chose the inside lane and launched away from the pack on the restart to add to his season-opening win at Daytona and his victory at Circuit of the Americas. Majeski was second and Grant Enfinger third while Nemechek, the winner last weekend at Darlington, got a terrible jump on the final restart and wound up sixth.

BASEBALL

Mariners' reliever on IL

Seattle Mariners reliever Erik Swanson was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right elbow inflammation, leaving the team without one of its top arms in the bullpen. Swanson has a 1.29 ERA over 13 appearances, with 21 strikeouts and only one walk in 14 innings -- by far the most success he's enjoyed in four major league seasons, all with Seattle. To fill his spot, the Mariners recalled left-hander Danny Young from Triple-A Tacoma before Saturday night's game against the New York Mets. Young had just been optioned to Tacoma in a flurry of eight roster moves made by Seattle ahead of the series opener Friday.

Astros acquire utility player

The Houston Astros acquired utilityman Mauricio Dubon in a trade with the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. The 27-year-old Dubon is batting .239 with 2 home runs and 8 RBI in 21 games this season. He has big league experience at second base, third base, shortstop and center field. The Giants received minor league catcher Michael Papierski in the deal. Papierski was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento.

TENNIS

Djokovic heats up in Rome

This is just what Novak Djokovic needed a week before the French Open. The top-ranked Serb beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-3 at the Italian Open in Rome on Saturday to reach his biggest final of the year. Having missed a big portion of the season because he wasn't vaccinated against the coronavirus, Djokovic will attempt to extend his five-match winning streak over Stefanos Tsitsipas in today's final. Tsitsipas reached his first Rome final by rallying past Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Djokovic is seeking his sixth title in the Italian capital.