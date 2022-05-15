100 years ago

May 15, 1922

MOUNTAIN HOME -- A special term of court will be convened in Baxter county at this place Monday, May 22, to take action of the Herbert Sease case and other cases which have arisen from raids made by Sheriff Martin and the prohibition officers during the past 10 days. Sease was arrested last week charged with the murder of R. H. Davidson, who was shot in the back from the brush while working in his garden near Buffalo.

50 years ago

May 15, 1972

MONTICELLO -- An educator and a radiologist will be honored as Distinguished Alumni by the University of Arkansas at Monticello during its annual spring commencement ceremonies May 2. They are William Earl Willis of Little Rock, associate director for planning and evaluation of the state Education Department, and Joseph Andrew Norton of Little Rock, a medical staff member of 11 hospitals.

25 years ago

May 15, 1997

• Part of Interstate 630 in Little Rock will soon receive a $1.5 million face lift complete with landscaping and retaining walls. The enhancement project, partly paid for with federal dollars, includes the planting of 250 junipers, 137 crepe myrtles, 70 Bradford pear trees, 35 willow oaks, 20 Japanese black pines, 20 redbuds and 15 red maples, according to a project specification sheet. It also calls for the installing 1,280 feet of chain link fence and 53,525 square feet of concrete retaining wall. Most of the work will be between the Woodruff Street and Fair Park Boulevard exits and is expected to be completed by Nov. 26. Mitchener Excavation Inc. of Russellville submitted the apparent low bid to the state Highway Commission on Wednesday, beating out five other companies for the contract. Mitchener's bid was among the three largest of the apparent low bids opened by the commission for 62 highway and bridge construction projects. The bid letting totaled $24.6 million for the 62 projects.

10 years ago

May 15, 2012

• Some Arkansas gardeners have been caught off guard this year by the early arrival of grasshoppers because of the mild winter and warm spring, experts say. Beth Phelps, a Pulaski County extension agent, said the agency has begun to receive calls from homeowners concerned about grasshoppers. Infestations usually occur in early summer in this region, Phelps said. "Evidently, they're going to be bad this year," she said. Sharon Berdine said her home in Fairfield Bay has had not just one grasshopper infestation this year, but two. "They came early spring, and we used insecticide and took care of it," but another wave has arrived, she said. Berdine said her vegetable gardens are still doing well "in spite of it all."