Public comments on trail requested

Wednesday is the deadline to submit comments on the Southwest Trail bicycle and pedestrian path that will connect Hot Springs and Little Rock.

Information on the recent alignment adjustments to the selected alternative and to provide comments are available at https://SWTrail.TransportationPlanroom.com. Comments can be sent via email to PublicInvolvement@GarverUSA.com or phoned in at (501) 823-0730.

Pulaski, Saline and Garland counties; the Arkansas Department of Transportation; and the Federal Highway Administration held a virtual meeting on May 3.

Materials from the presentation are available on the Southwest Trail website, including the pre-recorded presentation, Environmental Assessment, a Finding of No Significant Impact, exhibits showing alignment adjustments, an interactive map and the comment form.