Razorbacks No. 4 overall seed, will open softball tournament with Princeton

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA Softball Tournament.

The Razorbacks (44-9) will open postseason play with a home game against Princeton on Friday at Bogle Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the game will be televised by SEC Network.

Oregon and Wichita State will also play in the double-elimination NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

The winner of the Fayetteville Regional will play the winner of the Seattle Regional in the super regionals. Washington, the No. 13 overall seed, will host Texas, Weber State and Lehigh in Seattle.

The Razorbacks lost twice to Washington in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Opening Weekend in February.

Arkansas is a top-eight national seed for the second consecutive season.

By earning a top-eight national seed, the Razorbacks are guaranteed to play at home during the super regional round if they win their regional. Arkansas has advanced to the super regionals twice since 2018, but has never played in the Women’s College World Series.

The Razorbacks were eliminated in a home super regional by Arizona last year.

Arkansas won the SEC regular-season and tournament titles this season, and enters the postseason with 13 victories in 14 games. The Razorbacks defeated Missouri 4-0 on Saturday in the championship game of the SEC Tournament in Gainesville, Fla.

Princeton (27-15-2) won the Ivy League Tournament on Sunday with a 6-1 victory over Harvard. The Tigers also won the Ivy League regular-season championship.

Oregon (31-17) is the No. 2 seed in Fayetteville. The Ducks were 10-14 in Pac-12 play, but had a notable series win at Arizona in April and enter the postseason with wins in 5 of 6 games.

Wichita State (33-16), which finished second in the American Athletic Conference during the regular season, is in the Fayetteville Regional for the second time. Arkansas defeated the Shockers in the regional championship in 2018.

The Razorbacks are hosting a home regional for the third time in program history. All three home regionals have come in the last four seasons that included an NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas won its regional championship game against Stanford last year.



