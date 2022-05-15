Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded April. 18-22.

F4 Little Rock 2, LLC., to TMF Legacy, LLC., Pt NE NW 36-2N-13W, $8,300,000.

Acadia Properties, LLC., to Hay-bar Properties, LLC., 11219 Financial Centre Pkwy., Little Rock. Units A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, H-1, I-1, I-2, I-3, I-4 & J, Financial Park Place HPR, $3,250,000.

Blue CK 4300 East Broadway, LLC., to Southernwood Condominium, LLC., 4300 E. Broadway, North Little Rock. L1R, Broadway CK Replat- John L Atkins School, $3,203,596.

Riverside Properties, LLC., to Jalal J. Barakat Family Real Estate, LLC., L1, Riverside Properties, $2,946,750.

The Works At Rockwater, LLC., to IL Futuro, LLC., Lot A, Superior Spring, $2,875,000.

Timber Tract 10, LLC., to G&L Holdings, LLC., Pt Section 28-2N-14W, $2,650,000.

The Mounds II, LLC., to Judy A. Busbey; The Judy A. Busbey Revocable Trust, 5 Statehouse Plaza, Ste 10A, Little Rock. Unit 10A, The Residences At Building 5 HPR, $1,400,000.

Charles Kay Wilmoth; Betty Louise Wilmoth; A. M. Morton(dec’d) to PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC Pt NW NW 34-2N-14W, $1,250,000.

NJ Innovative Builders Corp., to Kalavani Sivakumar, 17 Falstone Drive, Little Rock. L5 B136, Chenal Valley, $945,000.

Evelyn I. Kreth; Kreth Family Trust Number One to David Keith Jones; Mary Kendall Jones, 7110 Beck Road, Little Rock. Pt W/2 SW 8-2N-13W, $900,000.

John S. Selig; Judy K. Bolland Selig; The Selig Family Revocable Living Trust to John S. Selig; Judy K. Bolland Selig, L27 B96, Chenal Valley, $825,000.

Marti G. Molton; Marti G. Molton Living Trust to Keith L. Breen; Diana Bennen, 100 Quapaw Trail, Maumelle. L48, Osage Falls, $725,000.

MC&T Holdings, LLC., to Elizabeth A. Smyers; Paul A. Smyers, 34307 Lakeview West Drive, Roland. L3R, Lakeview West, $703,588.

Matthew S. McClendon; Suzanne R. McClendon; Matthew And Suzanne McClendon Joint Revocable Trust to River Ridge Resources, LLC., L3, Riverview Point, $675,000.

Phillip L. Pointer; Keya N. Pointer to David Collins, Jr.; Cindy Collins 11 Courts Drive, Little Rock. L6 B121, Chenal Valley, $625,000.

Edna M. Edick; The Edna M. Edick Trust to Alexander S. Kaczenki; Kimberly Kaczenski, 18 Cascades Drive, Little Rock. L6 B3, Pleasant Valley, $624,750.

Stephen A. Kapp; Mary K. Kennedy to Kyle Foster; Kelly L. Foster, 1406 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock. L4 B2, Fairfax Terrace, $600,000.

Karen S. Tilley to Patrick Flynn; Brittany Flynn, 14 Ridgefield Cove, Little Rock. Ls6R & 7-R, Ridgefield Estates, $595,000.

Ted W. Jolley; Lori P. Jolley to Orgil Boldbaatar; Enkhchimeg Davaadorj, 123 Courts Lane, Little Rock. L28 B123, Chenal Valley, $595,000.

BancorpSouth Bank to Phillips Development Corp., 4124 Shackleford Road, Little Rock. Pt SW SW 15-1N-13W, $595,000.

Ramey Lee Marshell; Katie Lian Marshell to William Alexander; Mary Alexander, 205 Colonial Court, Little Rock. Ls17-18 B2, Colonial Court, $565,000.

Austin Schlech; Rachel B. Schlech to Mehmet Adalar; Lucy Adalae, 19 Alton Lane, Little Rock. L37 B23, The Villages Of Wellington, $560,000.

Paul D. Connor; Gail A. Connor to Checola M. Horton, 2824 Harmony Cove, Sherwood. L222, Miller’s Crossing Phase 4, $560,000.

Jessica Wrentz; William Wrentz to Joseph Patrick Rector; Courtney L. Rector 121 Navajo Trail, Maumelle. L27, Osage Hills PRD, $548,500.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC., to Abdulhamid Patel; Yasmin Patel, 411 Rosemary Way, Little Rock. L16 B4, Parkside At Wild-wood Phase II, $542,500.

Joseph Michael Barrett; Brittany Leigh Barrett to Steven David Deas; Debra Lynn Deas, 4016 Valley View Drive, Little Rock. L68, Longlea VIII-E, $500,000.

Frank B. Howell; Nancy W. Howell to Wes Crank; Maurine Crank L140, Robinwood, $485,000.

Diana B. Snyder; Matthew J. Snyder to Sarah Coffield; Dakota Meeks, 16 Robinwood Drive, Little Rock. L16, Robinwood Unrecorded; Pt N/2 NE 27-2N-13W, $480,000.

Arturo Labastida Rodriguez to Aaron Winward; Tanya Winyard, 9733 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood. L25 B9, Creekside $480,000.

Tony D. Dunnick to Nicholas Redenius; Kristina Redenius, 14700 Honey Bear Drive, Little Rock. L15, Longlea X Phase 3, $475,000.

Anthony D. Davis; Hillary Davis to Jon Derringer; Darby Derringer, 7 Aberdeen Drive, Little Rock. L2 B20, Chenal Valley, $460,500.

Jack Oppel to Leyton E. Oppel; Gage Moreland Oppel, 15 Challain Cove, Little Rock. L68 B61, Chenal Valley, $460,000.

Susan Jones Boe; David S. Jones; Estate Of William Nelson Jones(dec’d) to Matthew Steliga; Kelly Steliga; Steliga Family Living Trust, L11, Hall View II, $455,000.

Keith Jackson; Melanie Jackson to Piney Creek Properties, LLC., 5716-5720 Sonora Drive, North Little Rock. L16 B1, Park Terrace; Ls1-4 B4, Park Terrace No.2, $450,000.

Michael A. J. Maraziti; Diane Gabel Maraziti to Michael David Letsch; Leslie Letsch, 113 Mohawk Drive, Maumelle. L81, Osage Falls, $445,000.

Benjamin Robles; Ixchel A. Meza to Mohammad Rahman; Farhana Nasrin, 59 Berney Way Drive, Little Rock. L24 B19, Chenal Valley, $440,000.

Carl Von Frank; Ben Frank Irrevocable Trust to Don W. Myers; Linda Myers, 17 Old Delmonte Drive, Little Rock. L25, Carmel Valley Phase II, $440,000.

Hines Homes, LLC., to Nancy Watson, 156 Ridgeview Trail, Maumelle. L11 B2, Ridgeview Trails Phase I, $430,000.

David A Collins, Jr.; Cindy Collins to Jennifer Hyde; Michael Hyde, 134 Mountain Valley Drive, Maumelle. L9 B7, Maumelle Valley Estates, $405,000.

Kenneth Durwood Teaster to Shawn A. Langley; Mary J. English, 5803 Rummel Road, Little Rock. L28, Pinnacle Valley Phase II-B; Pt SW 18-2N-13W, $390,000.

Steel Properties Land Company, LLC., to City Of Little Rock-Little Rock Port Authority, Pt SW NE 21-1N-11W, $375,000.

Melanie Smith; Helen A. Herrold Living Trust; Melanie Smith to Melissa Barnett, 7017 Rockwood Road, Little Rock. L271, Kingwood Place, $365,000.

Linda Wright to Audra Y. Hinton; Brian Hinton, 16 Rocky Crest Court, Little Rock. L59 B7, Cherry Creek, $362,500.

Tracy Samuels; Kimberly Samuels to Kevin Phillips, 7814 TP White Drive, Cabot. Pt NE NE 33-4N-10W $360,000.

Eliyaho Hemo; Roni Stavkovski Hemo to Kell Shenep; Laci Shenep, 15917 Patriot Drive, Little Rock. L14, Pebble Beach Park, $358,000.

Deere Construction, LLC., to Vincent Parker; Kimberly Parker, 9857 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood. L21, Millers Glen Phase 6, $355,000.

Leah Lanford to Jordan Matthew Grillo; Rachel Katelyn Grillo, 13910 Saint Michael Drive, Little Rock. L927, St Charles, $350,000.

Hugh Timothy Montgomery; Charlotte Montgomery to Bayron Quiroa Godoy; Maria Quiroa, 619 W. Justice Road, Cabot. Pt E/2 SW SE 6-4N-10W, $349,900.

Charles E. Stone; Barbara E. Stone to Mark Wesley Prevot; Jenee Angelie Prevot, 215 Maranes Circle, Maumelle. L1084, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $345,000.

Entr’Acte Investments, LLC., to Evelyn Kreth; Kreth Family Trust Number One, L18 B11, Creekside, $338,000.

Karen V. Fikes to Paula Jean Sargent, 12415 Eagle Pointe Place, Little Rock. L22, Eagle Pointe, $330,000.

Fitzhugh Construction, Inc., to Lian Jye Yuan; Johnny Brian Fox, 121 Sanibel Circle, Little Rock. L135A, Kenwood Estates Phase 5, $327,500.

Martin L. Kitchens to Robert Harrell; Kelly Harrell, 75 Aberdeen Drive, Little Rock. L12 B18, Chenal Valley, $325,000.

Waterview Estates Phase VI And Phase VII, LLC., to Markus Stephan Renno; Hannah Maling Renno; Renno Living Trust, Pt NE 19-3N-14W, $325,000.

Jerry G. Cooper; R. Miriam Cooper to Thomas H. Tatum; Lisa C. Tatum, L1652, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 23, $325,000.

Byron E. Luckett, III to Terry L. Rainey; Gwen M. McKinney, 9508 Millers Gardens Cove, Sherwood. L3, Millers Gardens Patio Homes, $323,140.

Menco Construction, LLC., to Dennis L. Smith; Donna Smith, 884 Oak Forest Circle, Sherwood. L21, Millers Glen Phase 5, $320,000.

Steven J. Piasta; Jaclyn M. Piasta to Lara Heister, L269, Leawood Heights 4th, $320,000.

Chad Erwin Benson; Kathryn Elizabeth Benson to Jason M. Desrosiers-Rivera; Cintia M. Desrosiers-Rivera, 18 Marble Ct, Little Rock. L174, Pleasant View Section A Phase IV, $320,000.

Joseph Cook to Jacklyn M. VanScoy; Joseph VanScoy, 302 Beaconsfield Road, Sherwood. L7 B4, East Meadow, $315,000.

Gary R. Dickens; Lisa Renee Dickens to Deron Earl Johnson, 868 Oak Forest Circle, Sherwood. L19, Millers Glen Phase 5, $312,471.

Austin Reinhardt Schoessel; Vanessa Diane Schoessel to Rebekah Helen Lewis, 4425 Bear Tree Drive, Little Rock. L19, Secluded Hills Phase I, $302,000.

VFE Phase V, LLC., to Angela Waldrip, L69R, Valley Falls Estates, $300,000.

John Cooke Majors; Julie Salyer Majors to Lonnie D. McCloud, II; Nancy Elizabeth McCloud, 1600 Tarrytown Road, Little Rock. L7, Sturbridge Phase I, $291,000.

Jon William Mitchell to Timothy Deaton, 5 Erinwood Drive, Little Rock. L147, Leawood Manor 2nd, $290,000.

Nichole Henson to Gregg Evan Tasi, 2801 Amber Cove, Sherwood. L23 B11, Stonehill Phase IV, $290,000.

Robert Scott, Jr.; Estate Of Mary Ann Scott to Nicholas Leopoulos; Ashley Leopoulos, 24 Dove Creek Circle, North Little Rock. L12 B17, Overbrook, $286,974.

Michael Wayne Brown; Patsy Ann Brown; Mike And Patsy Brown Revocable Trust to William Althen Eckert; Beverlyn Eckert, 100 Vallon Lane, Unit 102, Little Rock. Unit 102 & Garage Unit 1, Vallon HPR, $280,000.

Christopher E. Holland; Lakyn S. Holland to Jessica Smith, 14406 Shepard Drive, Little Rock. L87, Secluded Hills Phase II, $280,000.

Charles Glenn Hogue; Virginia Hogue to Adam Gillum, 611 Bay-wood Drive, Little Rock. L13 B7, Parkway Place, $274,900.

Cartaz L. Johnson to Candice Chabotte; Eric Chabotte, 233 Pumice Drive, Sherwood. L22 B8, Stonehill Phase V, $272,000.

K5East, LLC., to Elizabeth Crone, 3700 Cantrell Road, Unit 806, Little Rock. Unit 806, Riviera HPR, $270,000.

Barbara Jean Paige to Shuanta Miller, 1 Redleaf Circle, Little Rock. L23 B2, Crystal Valley Manor, $265,000.

JM Crites Builder, Inc., to Deborah Wilborn, 10900 Watson Road, Sherwood. L5, Lybrand Phase II, $260,800.

Gloria J. Moore; Sherman Ray Moore(dec’d) to Shelby Properties, LLC., 11224 Sabine Valley Drive, Little Rock. L10 B26, Pleasant Valley, $259,000.

Valencia M. Essel; Ekow Essel to RR4 OPCO 1, LP L224, West Pointe, $253,000.

Allgood Custom Homes, LLC., to Jannie Mae Washington, 5705 Rope Trail, Jacksonville. L27, Jaxon Terrace Phase, 15 $252,590.

Gloria Y. Tackett to Tiara Lashunda Miller, 2749 E. Maryland Ave., Sherwood. L34 B2, Stonehill Phase II, $249,900.

Sheryl Reynolds; Oscar Marban to Hugh F. Spinks; Debra A. Spinks, L7, Hidden Creek, $245,000.

Carey D. Duhart; Ileana I. Du-hart to Innovative Real Estate Solutions, LLC., 17012 Crooked Oak Drive, Sherwood. L115, Bent Tree Estates Phase I, $241,500.

Crothers Heritage House, LLC., to Elizabeth Claire Maddox, 4108 C St., Little Rock. L22 B1, Pinehurst, $240,000.

Kaley Brooke Tucker; James Curtis Tucker to Dustin Grimmett; Kasey Grimmett, 11108 Hickory Hill Road, Little Rock. L201, Sandpiper Phase II, $237,000.

Kevin Hughes Construction Company, Inc., to D. C. Morrison; Debbie Morrison, L7 B96, Chenal Valley, $235,000.

Andrew J. Owen to Brianne R. Gregory; Aaron M. Gregory, 1706 East 31st St., North Little Rock. L62 B133, Park Hill NLR, $234,000.

Melissa J. Barnett to Amy Hutchison, 6612 Beacon St., Little Rock. L115, Westover Hills, $228,500.

Swan Investments, LLC to LMD Real Estate Investment, LLC L32, Westhampton $227,195 4/22/22 Daken Real Estate, LLC., to Velma Levingston, 1100 West 2nd St, Little Rock. L12 B295, Original City Of Little Rock, $225,000.

Katherine L. Findley; Jack R. Findley(dec’d) to Ashiana Properties, LLC., 12807 Cherry Laurel Drive, Little Rock. L54 B13, Cherry Creek, $225,000.

Adam D. Wantuck; Allison T. Wantuck to William D. Wilson, 995 Jamestown Circle, Jacksonville. L97, Collenwood Phase II, $220,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC., to BJR Group, Inc., L48 B4, Walton Heights, $219,500.

HS Sigma, LLC., to Eric Lacerte; Isabelle Alarie, 3724 West 4th St., Little Rock. L6R B8, Plateau Replat, $217,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Jassy Gray; Cleo Gray, 8713 Northwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L3, White Oak Crossing, $215,215.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC., to AR Reddy Investments, LLC., L48 B113, Chenal Valley- Orle Neighborhood Phase 2, $212,000.

Evelyn Elgin to Teresa M. Stolz, 2107 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock. L137, Colony West 2nd, $210,000.

David E. Crain; Rebecca M. Crain to Trenton Mac Hare, Jr.; Callie Hare, 3016 Miracle Heights Cove, Sherwood. L10, Miracle Heights Phase I, $209,750.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Linda Floyd, 36 Big Bend Drive, Mabelvale. L216 B2, The Parks Phase I, $206,900.

Brenda Holloway to James S. Evans, 605 Cherry Hill Drive, North Little Rock. L3 B45, Park Hill NLR, $204,900.

James T. Dillon to Derek Terry; Amie Terry, Pt NW NW 1-1N-13W, $200,000.

Steven Kris Fischer; Steven Kris Fischer Revocable Trust; Lisa G. Fischer; Lisa G. Fischer Revocable Trust to John A. Shuffield; Pam M. Shuffield, 7510 Choctaw Road, Little Rock. L333, Briarwood, $200,000.

Valda J. Branson; The Branson Living Trust to Lyen Plasencia, 5609 Trammel Estates Drive, North Little Rock. L202, Trammel Estates Phase II, $199,000.

Esther Pipkin to Deandre Lamont Toey; Megan Alexandria Diane Otey, 11808 Pleasant Tree Drive, Little Rock. L449, Pleasantree 1st $198,000.

BJR Group, Inc., to Justin E. Minter, 1409 Pickett Road, Jacksonville. L76, Crooked Creek Phase I, $194,500.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC., to Suman Siddamreddy; Vasuki Himabindu Dandu, L46 B113, Chenal Valley- Orle Neighborhood Phase 2, $193,000.

Anna Zeno to Trent Brandon, 7405 N St., Little Rock. L3 B16, Riffel & Rhoton’s Forest Park Highlands, $192,500.

Sanders Plumbing, Inc., to LHW Properties, LLC., L6R2 B5, North-shore Business Park, $191,500.

William Richards; Annette Horn-beck Richards/Bobbie Annette Hornbeck Richards(dec’d) to Freddy Finley, Jr.; Cassandra Finley, 7005 Amanda Drive, Sherwood. L20, Amanda Unrecorded, $190,000.

David Neil Matlock, Jr.; Rebecca Matlock to Pardo Properties, LLC., 608 N. Tyler St, Little Rock. Ls14-15 B18, Lincoln Park. $185,000.

Brittney Michelle Robinson to Charletta La’Neise Yancy; Gerald Williams, III, 126 Sunset Drive, North Little Rock. L6, Sky Way, $184,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Micha Harris, 15 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock. L107 B1, The Parks Phase I, $181,000.

Wendy Pierce-Cathey; Lindsey Ellen Pierce to Candice Woodmansee, 4912 Candlewick Lane, North Little Rock. L12 B25, Lakewood, $181,000.

John Gillespie; Vickie Gillespie to Bobby Wayne Malone; Bobby Wayne Malone Revocable Trust, Unit 809, 300 Third HPR, $180,000.

Niccole Carr; Niccolle Calloway to Trey Rucker; Natallia Rucker, 1617 Nichols Road, Little Rock. L8 B13, Hicks Interurban, $180,000.

Melina Campbell to Laura Bliss Shook, 3210 N. Poplar St., North Little Rock. Lot B B34, Park Hill NLR Replat, $180,000.

Nancy Kathleen Dickens; Kathleen Dickens; Angela Dickens to Don’Tray Davon Morisette, Sr.; Dawan Bell, 1816 N. Bailey St., Jacksonville. Plot 1, Little Rock Air Force Base-Maine Gate Development Area, $178,000.

Reginald Larenza Murrill; Pamela Alane Murrill to CarCon Properties, LLC., 11609 Ridgetop Drive, Sherwood. L55 B1, Woodruff Creek, $175,000.

Amanda Diane Blair; Richard Blair to Kenitra Madison, 1204 Bittercress Drive, North Little Rock. L128, Faulkner Crossing Phase 2, $173,000.

Matthew Grant Hunt to Deanna Djaselle Cooke-Griffith, 2202 E, Maryland Ave,, Sherwood. L2 B2, Autumnbrook Annex, $173,000.

Madlily, LLC., to Jim Bradley, L324, Kensington Place, $172,000.

Kirthi Swaroop Reddy Ravi; Vani Mittapalli to REI Nation, LLC., L366, Pleasant View Phase VI-A, $171,000.

Creston Edward Beasley; Micah Beasley to Nicholas Paul Wilhelm; Valeria Wilhelm, 3511 Spring Valley Cove, Jacksonville. L5F, Spring Valley, $170,000.

Enkhchimeg Davaadori; Orgil Boldbaatar to Anuujin Sakhdavaa, 14316 High Point Drive, Little Rock. L5 B11, Parkway Place, $170,000.

Shannon M. Nixon; Taylor D. Hill; Taylor D. Nixon; Shannon M. Nixon Trust to Jo Anna Stokes, 40 N. Valley Dr, Sherwood. L52, Green Valley, $170,000.

Nathan Gilbert; Ashlyne Gilbert to Robert William Olsen, Jr; Leigh-Ann Marie Olsen L4, White Oak Village, $170,000.

Alice McDonald Kunce to Justin Marshal Perin; Michelle Renee Perin, 311 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. L1, Suggs, $168,000.

TBP Daisy, LLC., to Angela Gray, 2806 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive, Little Rock. L13 B4, Worthen & Brown, $168,000.

Keith E. Simmons to San Clemente Holdings, LLC,. 111 N. Park St., Little Rock. Ls4-5 B1, Union Depot, $166,000.

Donald Ryan McIver to David Gonzalez; Claudia Judith Jimenez Moreno, 22901 Chandler Drive, Little Rock. Pt SE NW 20-1N-14W, $165,000.

SFR3-040, LLC., to Luke R. Hightower; Nancy Marie Wright, L199, Broadmoor, $165,000.

Ellison Ventures, LLC., to Zuzana Sisperova, 1804 S. Van Buren St, Little Rock. L19 B1, HF Buhler’s 10th, $164,000.

TCB Investments, LLC., to Jessica Chiam, 1820 Moss St., North Little Rock. L12 B16, Missouri Pacific, $162,000.

Kim Vu-Dinh to Abigail Brenneman, 17 Archwood Drive, Little Rock. L2, Hill’s- Hamilton & Brack, $160,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC., to Santoshi Mallika Gokarakonda; Srinivasa B. Gokarakonda, 52 Orle Circle, Little Rock. L16 B116, Chenal Valley- Orle Neoghborhood Phase 2, $160,000.

Jeffry Harrod Flake; Jeffry Harrod Flake Revocable Trust to Robin N Orsi; Fennig House Trust L24 B60, Park Hill NLR, $159,900.

Osborne Leasing, Inc., to Harlan C. Knopp, 808 E. Lee Ave, Sherwood. Pt W/2 SW SE 6-2N-11W, $159,000.

Flynn Properties, LLC., to Geoffrey Q. Quo, L2 B4, Glendale, $158,500.

REI Nation, LLC., to Bobby G. Gonzales; Monica Gonzales, 3316 Green Drive, Little Rock. L11, Greenfield Park, $155,000.

Barbara Raney; Barbara Eginton to Triston Maxine Pace, 1501 West 58th St., North Little Rock. L1 B12, Valley View, $155,000.

J. Preston Bass, III to Happen Consulting, LLC., L434, Briarwood, $151,525.

ACJ Rental Company, LLC., to Xpress Media Blasting, LLC., 1101 S. Redmond Road, Jacksonville. L17, Metropolitan Commercial Estates, $150,000.

Sindos Ghaddar Card to Timothy R. Keeling, 616 Welham St., Jacksonville. L60, Heraldry Manor, $150,000.