Records: Some aware execution drugs lacked test

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- At least two people connected to a Tennessee execution that was abruptly put on hold last month knew the night before that the lethal injection drugs the state planned to use hadn't undergone some required testing, newly released records show.

Citing an "oversight," Gov. Bill Lee called off the execution of 72-year-old Oscar Smith barely an hour before the planned lethal injection April 21 for Smith's conviction in the 1989 killings of his estranged wife and her two teenage sons. The governor's office later disclosed that the drugs had not been tested for endotoxins.

The governor's administration declined to release much information, saying the issue was "technical." Instead, Lee recently appointed a former U.S. attorney to lead an independent investigation and also paused four other executions scheduled this year.

On April 21, there were no signs the lethal injection would not take place until about an hour beforehand, when the governor's office issued a news release calling it off. Just before learning of his reprieve, Smith had received communion from his spiritual adviser, who was going to be allowed in the execution chamber. He had eaten a last meal, and media witnesses and relatives of the families were gathered and waiting. The U.S. Supreme Court had also denied Smith's last-hour bid for a stay.

On Friday, the Department of Correction released 20 pages of heavily redacted emails and text messages to The Associated Press through a public records request.

In them, experts say testing was not performed for so-called endotoxins, which usually come from bacteria. Such testing is considered vital because it could be an indication of problems with the manufacture of the drugs. However, the endotoxins themselves likely wouldn't cause a problem in an execution setting because endotoxins typically are not immediately fatal, according to Frank Romanelli, professor of pharmacy at the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy.

The Department of Correction declined to respond to questions surrounding when the state knew the execution drugs had not been properly tested.

"As you know the governor has announced an independent review of these matters which we fully support. We are unable to offer further information until the review is complete," said a spokesperson, Dorinda Cartert.

At a recent news conference announcing the independent investigation, Lee said the testing problem was noticed shortly before the execution was to have been carried out.

Almost all names, email addresses, phone numbers and any other identifiable information was removed from the records.According to the correction agency's general counsel, the state redacted the names of those who had been, or may in the future, be directly involved in the execution process.

The records did contain a text exchange between two unidentified individuals whose names had been blacked out in the records, the night before Smith's scheduled execution starting at around 8 p.m. with one person asking for the lab results on the midazolam and potassium chloride.

The Department of Correction redacted the response, but when that same person asked for the results of the endotoxin test, the response from a separate person stated that it "isn't required" based on the amount they make.

"Sorry, I didn't have it tested," the text reads.

"It's been done on prior ones," the exchange states.

Later that morning, a separate text message asks if it would be possible to test for endotoxins on the day of the execution.

"Honestly doubt it," the response states.

"The failure to ensure that the lethal injection chemicals were produced in accordance with ... standards is disturbing," said Smith's attorney Kelley Henry in an emailed statement. "Compounded high risk sterile injectables such as those used in the Tennessee lethal injection protocol are extremely risky."

