The nation in brief: 1 killed, 5 hurt in Florida plane crash

1 killed, 5 hurt in Florida plane crash

MIAMI -- One person was killed and five others were injured, including two toddlers, after a small plane crash-landed on a bridge near at Haulover Park near Miami on Saturday afternoon, striking a car and bursting into flames, authorities said.

The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The plane burned after crashing.

Narciso Torres, a 36-year-old Miami International Airport traffic controller, died, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association said.

The woman and two toddlers who were in the car were in stable condition and taken to a hospital as a precaution.One plane passenger was airlifted to a trauma center and another was taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of those involved in the crash.

According to the FAA's plane registry and the global flight tracking site FlightRadar24, the aircraft belongs to pilots Adam Cartwright of Homestead and William Shaw of Miami.

Pipeline firm to pay $230M for 2015 spill

LOS ANGELES -- The owner of an oil pipeline that spewed thousands of barrels of crude oil onto Southern California beaches in 2015 has agreed to pay $230 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by fishermen and property owners, court documents show.

Houston-based Plains All American Pipeline agreed to pay $184 million to fishermen and fish processors and $46 million to coastal property owners in the settlement reached Friday, according to court documents.

The company didn't admit liability in the agreement, which follows seven years of legal wrangling. The agreement still must undergo a public comment period and needs federal court approval. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for June 10.

"This settlement should serve as a reminder that pollution just can't be a cost of doing business," said Matthew Preusch, one of the attorneys who represented the plaintiffs.

Plains All American Pipeline officials didn't immediately return a message Saturday from The Associated Press seeking comment.

On May 19, 2015, oil gushed from a corroded pipeline north of Refugio State Beach in Santa Barbara County, spreading along the coasts of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

A federal investigation said 123,000 gallons spilled. Federal inspectors found that Plains had made several preventable errors, failed to quickly detect the pipeline rupture and responded too slowly as oil flowed toward the ocean.

Plains apologized for the spill and paid for the cleanup. In 2020, Plains agreed to pay $60 million to the federal government to settle allegations that it violated safety laws. It also agreed to bring its system into compliance with federal laws.

3 teens in Louisiana escape detention

COUSHATTA, La. -- Louisiana authorities searched Saturday for three teenage boys who escaped a detention center, saying they apparently fled with the help of a security guard.

The oncoming day shift at Ware Youth Center noticed the juveniles were missing shortly before 7 a.m., the Red River Parish sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff's office said video surveillance shows a guard taking the three juveniles off the property in a white 2010 Pontiac G6. The car was missing a rear bumper.

The escapees -- two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old -- are housed at Ware on felony crimes, including attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery, according to officials.

Space X launches satellites for 2nd day

ORLANDO, Fla. -- SpaceX sent up another set of Starlink satellites on a Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday.

The launch came one day after a successful Falcon 9 Starlink liftoff from across the country from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California as part of the company's record pace of launches this year.

Liftoff occurred at 4:40 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40. The first stage for the flight was new, the first time SpaceX hasn't reused a booster for a Starlink flight, and the company was able to once again recover it on the droneship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean.

Company founder Elon Musk said SpaceX could be hitting as many as 60 Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launches a year, nearly doubling 2021's record 31 launches.

To date, SpaceX has launched more than 2,400 of the 570-pound satellites on 44 previous Starlink missions flown since 2019. The company has approval to place 4,408 Starlinks into service, each of which orbits at around 341 miles altitude.

SpaceX is seeking Federal Communications Commission approval to increase its Starlink presence to about 30,000 with future launches on board its in-the-works Starship rocket.

The Starlink program at full capacity looks to provide the company billions of dollars from millions of internet subscribers across the planet and help pay for SpaceX's missions to Mars.



