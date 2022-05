Softball state tournament scores

SOFTBALL

NOTE State finals will be May 19-21 at the Benton Athletic Complex. Times will be determined.

CLASS 6A

At Rogers

SATURDAY'S SEMIFINALS

Bentonville 13, Bryant 3

Cabot 2, Rogers 1

CHAMPIONSHIP

Bentonville vs. Cabot

CLASS 5A

At Majestic Park, Hot Springs

Benton 10, Van Buren 0

Greene County Tech 9, Sheridan 1

CHAMPIONSHIP

Benton vs. Greene County Tech

CLASS 4A

At Nashville City Park

SATURDAY'S SEMIFINALS

Nashville 10, Stuttgart 0

Valley View 11, Harrison 3

CHAMPIONSHIP

Nashville vs. Valley View

CLASS 3A

At Harrison

SATURDAY'S SEMIFINALS

Atkins 9, Mayflower 4

Ashdown 5, Hackett 0

CHAMPIONSHIP

Atkins vs. Ashdown

CLASS 2A

At South Side Bee Branch and Greenbrier City Complex

SATURDAY'S SEMIFINALS

Tuckerman 7, Melbourne 0

East Poinsett County 2, Quitman 1

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tuckerman vs. East Poinsett County

CLASS 1A

At Arkadelphia Youth Sports Complex

SATURDAY'S SEMIFINALS

West Side Greers Ferry 4, Wonderview 3

Taylor 5, Guy-Perkins 0

CHAMPIONSHIP

West Side Greers Ferry vs. Taylor