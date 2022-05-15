BASKETBALL

UCA men add guard

The University of Central Arkansas men's team announced Saturday the signing of Johannes Kirsipuu from Estonia.

Kirsipuu, a 6-2, 185-pound point guard, played most recently at Scotland Campus, a prep school in Pennsylvania. He averaged 12 points, 4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 3 steals per game and was the team's all-time leader in points and assists.

He was a member of the Estonia national team for six years and was part of the Euro Youth League in 2015-16, leading his team to the league's championship as its player of the year.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services