Strong storms possible over much of Arkansas, forecasters say

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:54 a.m.
Much of Arkansas is at risk for severe weather on Sunday, according to this National Weather Service graphic.

Storms across large parts of Arkansas on Sunday could produce severe weather, including damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes, forecasters said.

While strong storms could create gusty winds and hail in the morning, the greatest possibility for severe weather will be during the afternoon and into the night, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service. 

Forecasters predicted these storms could produce hail as large as a golf ball, winds of up to 80 mph. There is also a low chance for tornadoes. 

Much of the northwestern quarter of Arkansas is at an enhanced risk for severe weather, while nearly all of the rest of the southernmost sections of the state is at a slight risk, the briefing states. 

Strong storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall, but forecasters said they don’t expect a widespread threat of flash flooding.

